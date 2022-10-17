"Adapting early put me in a dark spot": Lil Baby shares how he coped with success in early career days

American rapper Lil Baby recently opened up about his early career days, and said that he was unhappy for a long time. The 27-year-old Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, spoke to fellow rapper Big Loon on his podcast titled The Experience.

He said:

“There’s a long time [where] I wasn’t happy, but now I’m finally in a stage where I can wake up and be happy.”

Elaborating on his experience as a young rapper, he noted:

“I had a lot of sh*t I was going through. Getting adjusted to this sh*t, changing, having to stop being around people I’m used to being around, doing things I used to be doing… [But] I know that I can adapt to any environment, so it was just [that] adapting to my new environment put me in a dark spot for a minute.”

Lil Baby shares his biggest obstacle in adapting to fame was “really starting everything over”

Sharing his experience as a young rapper, he noted that his biggest obstacle in adapting to fame was “really starting everything over, from all the way down to your thoughts.” He said:

“Really starting everything over, all the way down to your thoughts. That sh*t can kinda f**k with you. Now you really gotta tell yourself, ‘You can’t think like that no more.’ That sh*t can be a little depressing.”

The In A Minute rapper also shared his desire to get better and how that keeps him grounded:

“I see how [people] can get blurry. And that’s because they finally getting everything they wanted. I ain’t get everything I wanted yet out this sh*t. Now, when I get it, I might go to actin’ different. But for right now, I ain’t got what I want yet.”

Lil Baby says he charges $350,000 for a feature

The artist also noted that his feature rate has gone up through the years. In a 2020 interview, the artist said that he charged $100,000 per feature. In the recent interview, he however revealed that his feature rate has gone up to $350,000.

“I don’t even be doing features no more. Like, $300,000, $350,000. But I ain’t been doing features lately.”

The artist has collaborated on various features including Life Is Good remix by Future and Drake, You Stay by DJ Khaled, Put a Date on It by Yo Gotti and Highest in the Room remix by Travis Scott.

Lil Baby releases new album It’s Only Me

On October 14, the artist released his third studio album titled It’s Only Me through Quality Control Music, Motown, Wolfpack, and 4 Pockets Full. The lead single of the album In a Minute was released in April, followed by the title and cover art of the album.

The cover art of the album depicts Lil Baby's life as an allusion to Mount Rushmore. The visual is in response to protests over his inclusion in Mount Rushmore-Murals, which featured him over other Atlanta rappers. The album features 23 tracks and is 1 hour and 5 minutes long. This is a follow-up to his 2021 album The Voice of the Heroes.

