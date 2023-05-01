Addi Siscel car accident: GoFundMe raises more than $2,500 as Francis Howell cheerleader passes away 

Rumors of Francis Howell High School’s cheerleader Addi Siscel passing away have spread like wildfire online. The official FH Viking Cheer Facebook page also shared the announcement. A GoFundMe for the late student was also created at the time of writing this article.

Addi Siscel was a student and cheerleader at the Missouri educational institution. Francis Howell’s official Facebook cheerleading page took to their account to share the tragic news. In a tributary post, they wrote:

“Our FHHS Cheer family is devastated by the loss of our sweet Addi Siscel. Addi, you were a light to all of us and you were a light to all of us and you always encouraged us to be our best selves.”

Speaking about her, the school wrote online:

“We will miss the way your smile lit up our sidelines but your heart will always remain within us. Watch over us & we promise to work hard and always make you proud. Rest easy, and fly high beautiful girl.”

YouTube channel NewsRandom claimed that the cheerleader died from a car accident. However, law enforcement had not confirmed the same at the time of writing this article.

No news outlet has confirmed her death so far. However, it is safe to say that there is some credibility to the announcement as the high school has shared the same.

GoFundMe created for Addi Siscel to cover funeral expenses

Francis Howell Cheer Boosters created a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign following the untimely demise of Siscel. They announced that all the donations made would “go directly to Addi’s family for funeral/memorial expenses.”

At the time of writing this article, the GoFundMe had amassed $4,385. The school had created a goal to raise $5,000. The highest donation of $500 was made by an anonymous donor.

Social media was flooded with tributary messages for the cheerleader. A few read:

This is not the first student death that has made headlines in recent days.

Cheney High School student Brayden Bahme recently passed away after sustaining injuries during a PE class. He allegedly slipped during a running drill and impaled his eye after colliding with a goal post. A GoFundMe has been created for him as well to take care of “burial arrangements and immediate needs of the family.”

