What happened to Brayden Bahme? Cheney High School student dies after sustaining injuries during PE class

Brayden Bahme, a Cheney High School student, is dead in what appears to be a "tragic incident". He passed away in a hospital after he was injured in a PE class on Thursday, April 27, 2023. He allegedly fell over in a running drill and impaled his eye on a collision with a goal post.

According to the Cheney district Fire Chief, first responders were called around 1:57 p.m. to Cheney High School for the treatment of a young man who was unconscious.

Cheney Superintendent Ben Ferney said in a statement that the incident took place during the 4th period Physical Education class. Sophomore Brayden Bahme was taken to Sacred Heart where he passed away.

He added that counselors and other support has been made readily available to students and staff who require support during this time.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family financially. Brayden Bahame's family shared the following message about his death:

"It’s with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to Brayden. Our entire family appreciates the outreach of support. This GoFundMe will be used to take care of Brayden’s final burial arrangements and immediate needs of the family."

They intend to donate the remaining funds to a youth fishing program:

"All remaining funds will be used for a youth fishing program in honor of Brayden “fish pockets” Bahme."

Brayden Bahme was a sophomore at Cheney High School who died after succumbing to his injuries in hospital

Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins reportedly told KREM 2 that Brayden Bahme was running when he tripped over and fell into a 'goal post' that impaled through his eye.

First responders rushed to the high school and arrived at the location within a minute. Brayden Bahme was taken to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Ben Ferney, the superintendent, wrote a note to the parents of Cheney High School that thanked them for their 'continued support' as the school community grieved. He extended condolences on the community's behalf to the Bahme family at this time of need.

Cheney High School sent a statement to parents that said:

"While it is important to allow all the opportunity to experience grief, it is also important to maintain as normal a routine as possible regarding school activities. There may be a variety of reactions to the unforeseen loss of Brayden and reactions to loss do not have a timeline."

The statement also expressed gratitude to first responders, officers, nurses, teachers, counselors, staff and the administrative team who had reportedly acted quickly. They each rendered assistance to Brayden Bahme and helped others around them by providing support during the difficult situation.

