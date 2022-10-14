"Everyone in that room needs to lose their job": Viral video of Rico Swavey in hospital sparks outrage online 

Critical moments prior to Rico Swavey’s death have been caught on video. Netizens were enraged to see hospital staff filming the Big Brother Naija reality star and sharing giggles. Internet users have since taken to social media condemning their behavior.

OctoberPikin @ObiageliSpeaks Rico's family needs to sue that hospital for their lack of responsiveness and lack of privacy because how tf is that video online? Everyone in that room needs to lose their job. Maybe when they start to feel the consequences, they will begin to do right. That video is maddening. Rico's family needs to sue that hospital for their lack of responsiveness and lack of privacy because how tf is that video online? Everyone in that room needs to lose their job. Maybe when they start to feel the consequences, they will begin to do right. That video is maddening.

In the 30 second clip going viral, Rico Swavey could be seen laying on a chair with an oxygen mask, in what seems to be a critical condition. The footage was filmed inside the hospital with the medical professionals carelessly laughing and neglecting their responsibilities. An unidentified person was heard screaming in the background:

“You people should stop making the video. Somebody is dying, you people are making video.”

Along with the aforementioned clip, another video where a person was seen carrying Swavey slowly into the hospital appeared online. Hospital staff could be heard asking her other colleagues to help the person carry Swavey inside. However, nobody aided the man. Meanwhile, a person could also be heard asking the person taking the video to stop recording Swavey, who was in critical condition.

Netizens react to Rico Swavey’s hospital videos

Internet users were enraged with the videographer recording Swavey at such a vulnerable time. Many were infuriated with the medical staff not being resourceful and performing their duties.

Others called for the immediate dismissal of staff who should have handled the situation in a much more appropriate manner. Some also wrote online that they hoped the hospital would be shut down.

A few tweets read:

Nzaza Oluwa Nzaza @makingcheddah The video of Rico almost dying while healthcare practitioners were busy discussing and recording him is another reason why your money won’t save you in Nigeria. I was moved to three different hospitals in Lagos Island before they could find me a bed on the night of my accident. The video of Rico almost dying while healthcare practitioners were busy discussing and recording him is another reason why your money won’t save you in Nigeria. I was moved to three different hospitals in Lagos Island before they could find me a bed on the night of my accident.

Meistermind @mistameister . This Africa we live needs a very hard mindset reset! A proper hard one l!! Saw a distasteful video of Rico Swavey from the hospital that he was first admitted after the accident. I’ll be shocked if that hospital is still allowed to operate. My heart. This Africa we live needs a very hard mindset reset! A proper hard one l!! Saw a distasteful video of Rico Swavey from the hospital that he was first admitted after the accident. I’ll be shocked if that hospital is still allowed to operate. My heart 💔 . This Africa we live needs a very hard mindset reset! A proper hard one l!!

Do2dtun Energy gAD @iamDo2dtun

Please don’t share. Keep it and use it as an evidence to get him justice. He deserves to leave with the beauty he shared with the world not that. How did a hospital become a place that lacks empathy. How did we get here.. Please if you have that Rico video,Please don’t share. Keep it and use it as an evidence to get him justice. He deserves to leave with the beauty he shared with the world not that. How did a hospital become a place that lacks empathy. How did we get here.. Please if you have that Rico video,Please don’t share. Keep it and use it as an evidence to get him justice. He deserves to leave with the beauty he shared with the world not that. How did a hospital become a place that lacks empathy. How did we get here.. 💔

Uti Nwachukwu @SirUTI The name of the hospital and the name of the hospital staff that recorded and laughed at RICO as he fought for his life, Should be published for Public knowledge.

If necessary actions are not taken, the hospital should be SHUT DOWN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT!!!! The name of the hospital and the name of the hospital staff that recorded and laughed at RICO as he fought for his life, Should be published for Public knowledge. If necessary actions are not taken, the hospital should be SHUT DOWN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT!!!!

Cross˚ @Elkrosmediahub



May you never have a medical emergency in Nigeria 🏽 Watched that video of Rico brought on emergency to the hospital, and nurses were busy making videos, giggling, and my blood crawled.May you never have a medical emergency in Nigeria Watched that video of Rico brought on emergency to the hospital, and nurses were busy making videos, giggling, and my blood crawled. May you never have a medical emergency in Nigeria😩🙏🏽

Best Perfume Plug 🛍 @eyesberg_ Rico’s death will finally expose Doren Hospital for all the evil they’ve been doing… useless incompetent people Rico’s death will finally expose Doren Hospital for all the evil they’ve been doing… useless incompetent people

Warlo @AKChrismarlo I just saw a video of Rico in the hospital dying and the nurses were busy making videos and laughing smh if they don’t end up in prison then Nigeria is not ready for change. I just saw a video of Rico in the hospital dying and the nurses were busy making videos and laughing smh if they don’t end up in prison then Nigeria is not ready for change.

Tbecks @maamiOG

That video of Rico at the hospital is so sad

How can they get an emergency case and not jump right into saving the person first na this is sad and I’m so angry 🤯

I hope they hold that hospital and it staff accountable This is a case of negligenceThat video of Rico at the hospital is so sadHow can they get an emergency case and not jump right into saving the person firstna this is sad and I’m so angryI hope they hold that hospital and it staff accountable This is a case of negligence That video of Rico at the hospital is so sad How can they get an emergency case and not jump right into saving the person first 😭😭😭 na this is sad and I’m so angry 😭😭😭🤯I hope they hold that hospital and it staff accountable

Seriki ☆The Oracle☆𓃵 @seriki001 All the medical staff on duty when Rico was brought into that hospital need to be dealt with, that was reckless to say the least on an emergency patient.

They were even laughing and making videos, when someone's life is at stake. All the medical staff on duty when Rico was brought into that hospital need to be dealt with, that was reckless to say the least on an emergency patient. They were even laughing and making videos, when someone's life is at stake.

The hospital who treated Rico Swavey has not been revealed by credible sources.

Lagos State Government announces investigation into hospital staff’s behavior

After outrage poured across social media platforms, the Lagos State Government announced that they would be investigating the hospital staff’s unprofessional conduct.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, released a statement that revealed that the government has initiated an investigation. They also announced that the hospital was not a government medical centre:

“That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conduct of those who appeared in that video.”

Daniel Regha @DanielRegha Rico Swavey's death is truly heartbreaking, judging by what people say about him u can tell he's a beautiful soul; What a loss. My deepest condolences to his grieving family. May God strengthen 'em & help 'em overcome this irreplaceable loss. RIP Rico. Gone but not forgotten... Rico Swavey's death is truly heartbreaking, judging by what people say about him u can tell he's a beautiful soul; What a loss. My deepest condolences to his grieving family. May God strengthen 'em & help 'em overcome this irreplaceable loss. RIP Rico. Gone but not forgotten...🙏

Rico Swavey’s cause of death revealed

Alex Asogwa, also known as Alex Unusual online, was one of the first people to make news of Swavey’s death public. In a tweet, Alex revealed that he was involved in an accident. The tweet read:

“Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive.#PrayForRicoSwavey.”

ALEX UNUSUAL @alex_unusual Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive. #PrayForRicoSwavey Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive.#PrayForRicoSwavey

The fatal car crash reportedly took place in Lagos on Tuesday, October 11.

Rico Swavey was born Patrick Fakoya. Swavey was 29 years old at the time of his passing. Although the reality star is best known for his appearance on BBNaija, he was a lawyer as well. He obtained his law degree from Babcock University in lishan-Remo.

The reality star was evicted from the third season of the show on Day 70. He made it 10 weeks in the household.

