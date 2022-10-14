"Everyone in that room needs to lose their job": Viral video of Rico Swavey in hospital sparks outrage online 

Critical moments prior to Rico Swavey’s death have been caught on video. Netizens were enraged to see hospital staff filming the Big Brother Naija reality star and sharing giggles. Internet users have since taken to social media condemning their behavior.
In the 30 second clip going viral, Rico Swavey could be seen laying on a chair with an oxygen mask, in what seems to be a critical condition. The footage was filmed inside the hospital with the medical professionals carelessly laughing and neglecting their responsibilities. An unidentified person was heard screaming in the background:
“You people should stop making the video. Somebody is dying, you people are making video.”
Along with the aforementioned clip, another video where a person was seen carrying Swavey slowly into the hospital appeared online. Hospital staff could be heard asking her other colleagues to help the person carry Swavey inside. However, nobody aided the man. Meanwhile, a person could also be heard asking the person taking the video to stop recording Swavey, who was in critical condition.
Netizens react to Rico Swavey’s hospital videos
Internet users were enraged with the videographer recording Swavey at such a vulnerable time. Many were infuriated with the medical staff not being resourceful and performing their duties.
Others called for the immediate dismissal of staff who should have handled the situation in a much more appropriate manner. Some also wrote online that they hoped the hospital would be shut down.
A few tweets read:
The hospital who treated Rico Swavey has not been revealed by credible sources.
Lagos State Government announces investigation into hospital staff’s behavior
After outrage poured across social media platforms, the Lagos State Government announced that they would be investigating the hospital staff’s unprofessional conduct.
Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, released a statement that revealed that the government has initiated an investigation. They also announced that the hospital was not a government medical centre:
“That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conduct of those who appeared in that video.”
Rico Swavey’s cause of death revealed
Alex Asogwa, also known as Alex Unusual online, was one of the first people to make news of Swavey’s death public. In a tweet, Alex revealed that he was involved in an accident. The tweet read:
“Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive.#PrayForRicoSwavey.”
The fatal car crash reportedly took place in Lagos on Tuesday, October 11.
Rico Swavey was born Patrick Fakoya. Swavey was 29 years old at the time of his passing. Although the reality star is best known for his appearance on BBNaija, he was a lawyer as well. He obtained his law degree from Babcock University in lishan-Remo.
The reality star was evicted from the third season of the show on Day 70. He made it 10 weeks in the household.