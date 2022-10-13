James Brown Twitter leak explained as Nigerian cross-dresser responds to viral tape 

Internet personality James Brown has addressed his private video getting leaked across social media platforms. On Monday, the intimate video was leaked through Snapchat. However, it found its way to Twitter as well.

Brown recently took to Instagram to address the viral video. It seems like he was not disappointed by the event. He asked his followers why they were surprised by the clip. Brown said:

“Do you know one thing you guys don’t understand? I said I had a girlfriend and you guys didn’t believe me. Try me, bring your girlfriend let me have s*x with her. Don’t I look man enough? Bring your girlfriend.”

“I am sad and depressed”: James Brown admits to feeling let down following video leak

Although James Brown attempted to sweep his feelings about the video leak under the rug, he eventually took to social media to tell his followers that it has been difficult to deal with the event. He said on Twitter:

“For the first time in a long time, I am sad and depressed. I feel down and tired. Is this what it feels like? I can’t sleep well. I am having a bad dream.”

The social media figure is known for cross dressing. The woman present in the aforementioned video remains unidentified. Although Brown attempted to prove to followers that the woman in the video was his girlfriend, he did not explicitly confirm that it was her.

During a podcast episode, the self-proclaimed Queen of Africa announced that having a girlfriend was a “new development” that happened during his time spent in the UK. Speaking about his interest in cross dressing, James Brown revealed in the podcast:

“Sometimes I wear my hair and dresses throughout the whole day, I’m not just stressed by it. I’m just more girlie at the moment but the truth is it’s a lifestyle that hasn’t defined my sexuality because I still have a girlfriend.”

During the podcast episode, Brown also revealed that it was the first time he was in a relationship with a woman. However, he did not reveal any details about her.

James Brown is not the first well-known personality to have a private video of theirs leaked on social media. Private videos of BNXN, Tiwa Savage and Oxlade, among others, have also found their way online.

What is James Brown’s real name?

The Lagos, Nigeria-native goes by the name of James Brown on social media. However, his real name is James Chukwueze Obialor. He gained immense traction in 2018, after being arrested for allegedly being gay. He and 46 others spent a month at the Ikoyi Correctional Facility. During the controversy, Brown uttered a grammatically incorrect phrase that made him immensely popular:

“They did not caught me.”

James Brown has clarified time and time again in various interviews that he is not gay and that he simply cross-dresses.

Aside from being an internet personality, he also dabbled in singing. He released the track Hey Durlings in 2021. Since then, he has taken part in several Nollywood films.

Brown also wrote a book titled The Chronicles Of An African Princess in 2021.

