Safaree trends on Twitter as leaked video with Kimbella Matos sparks meme fest online   

An intimate video of Instagram star Kimbella Matos and American rapper Safaree was recently leaked online, sending netizens into a frenzy.

While it is still unclear as to how a Twitter account got hold of their personal video, the said account only showed a few seconds of it, before directing fans to their paid Patreon page to access the full video.

Kimbella has not commented on the video yet, but the rapper has taken to Twitter to show his disapproval of the unforeseen situation. He noted:

"I am taking full legal and criminal action. The person who that is going to pay... Not letting this slide."

Netizens react to Kimbella Matos and Safaree's intimate video

Matos and Safaree's video has been the talk of the town ever since it surfaced online. Many fans were eager to learn more about Kimbella Matos, who has over 800,000 followers on her official Instagram account.

She also has a 'Only Fans' account where she shares exclusive content with her fans. Previously, the Instagram star has also worked as a nightclub dancer at the Aces New York venue.

Kimbella's pictures on her account also include her workout, gym selfies, and several fitness photos. As per her Instagram account, she is an avid traveler and fancies posting dance content on her TikTok page.

Feud between Safaree and his ex-wife Erica Mena

Safaree and Erica Mena met on Scared Famous where they got together after initial hesitation. The two share two children, daughter Safire, and son Legend Brian. However, it is reported that Erica cut all ties with the rapper after it was revealed that the he started dating Kimbella Matos.

Erica also revealed that the rapper had nothing to do with their children. Many fans are also including Mena in their memes after the intimate video got leaked on social media. In June, Mena also slammed the two for dating while the rapper was still married to her.

In May 2021, Mena and the rapper announced that he was expecting his second child with Erica Mena. Notifying their fans of the same, Safaree wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, via People:

"Safire got a new sibling... New baby who dis?? #2under2 time to get neutered... now I need a chef and a nanny... "

The Love & Hip Hop stars called it quits in May 2021, after being married for a year. According to their divorce documents obtained by Page Six, Mena revealed that her relationship with Samuels (Safaree) is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope of reconciliation."

As per Entertainment Tonight, via People, she also requested joint legal custody of their children while also requesting physical custody of their daughter Safire on a temporary and permanent basis "with the parties having parenting time as determined in the minor children's best interests."

Neither Kimbella Matos nor Erica Mena have opened up on the intimate video. While Twitter is eager to know their reactions, they are also interested to know how the video got leaked after all.

