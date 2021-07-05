"This man lost his whole family": Erica Mena accuses Safaree of cheating on her with Kaylin Garcia, latter claims she is just "a friend" 

Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels welcomed their second child together on June 28th, announcing that they had a boy. Mena married the rapper in October 2019 and Mena gave birth to their daughter in February 2020 - Safire Majesty Samuels.

Erica Mena, who was previously engaged to Bow Wow, filed for divorce from Samuels in May 2021. Mena said that her marriage with the rapper was “irretrievably broken, with no hope of reconciliation”, in court documents.

Samuels was allegedly fathering a love child while married to Mena. He then took to Instagram saying - “I have 1 baby about to be born, stop spreading cap.”

Erica Mena also accused her husband of failing "to be involved in her care or to visit her at the hospital during her most recent stay, where she remained overnight for many days related to her pregnancy” - according to court documents.

Erica Mena’s words might hold weight as her husband did not show up to the hospital to visit their son in the NICU for four days. Mena now claims that Safaree has been allegedly cheating on her with Kaylyn Garcia, a supporting cast member on Love & Hip Hop.

Erica Mena took to Instagram stories saying- “so @kaylin_garcia you been f**king my husband all weekend in Miana. We have a son who was just born and still isn’t home yet. Did he tell you that when he was telling you to lay low tonight?”

Erica Men added:

“@kaylin_garcia real talk I been in the shoes of dealing with a man who lived a double life and I had no clue he was married. But You! Know Safaree is married. Who don’t know that. Not to mention he real friends with Joe Budden your ex. Safaree just had a baby who he hasn’t seen in 4 days that’s in the NICU. That’s also no secret. I’m blasting both of you since he told you to lay low tonight- clearly you both know I found out y’all been f**king all weekend. My son not even a week old yet and he d*cking you down. I hope this is something you proud of shorty. This man lost his whole family officially. I wish you both the best.”

Erica Mena called the rapper out, claiming she was cutting off her family from Safaree.

Kaylin Garcia, rapper Joe Budden’s ex, took to her stories claiming that she and Safaree are just friends:

“For years I have been to myself. No blogs, no drama, I am a women who is about accountability and morals. The fact that I have been called out for absolutely nothing, to me is insane. Me and Safaree are friends and nothing more, thanks! Everyone stay blessed, and let’s continue to spread love and light!”

Erica Mena also has a 14-year-old son, King, with ex, Raul Conde.

