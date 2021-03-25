Addison Rae and Bryce seemingly confirm their split, as she refers to him as an ex-boyfriend in latest interview

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall’s cheating drama has finally ended, with an official breakup.

INSTANT REGRET: Addison Rae accidentally calls Bryce Hall her ex boyfriend in an interview. This after weeks of speculation whether the two broke up. pic.twitter.com/QxkwIKjuhx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 23, 2021

When talking about her new song "Obsessed," and referring to him as her boyfriend at the time, Addison Rae let slip that Bryce Hall was her ex-boyfriend. She said this specifically:

“Right before the studio, I had dropped off um, my ex-boyfriend at the time. My boyfriend at the time. And um, and I dropped him off at his house. Before that happened, he looked at me and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you’ and I’m like, ‘Me too!’”

This is after rumors emerged that Bryce Hall had cheated on Addison Rae during a trip to Las Vegas. Although Bryce Hall denied the breakup rumors and said that everything was okay, it seems like he was less than completely honest.

Related: Addison Rae cries when asked about Bryce Hall cheating scandal

Addison Rae remained quiet about the situation and preferred not to answer any questions about Bryce Hall. This is the first time Addison Rae has spilled the beans and effectively confirmed the end of their relationship.

Related: Is Bryce Hall cheating on Addison Rae? Viral video leaves fans concerned

Bryce Hall was in hot water due to allegations of cheating on Addison Rae

Advertisement

In his recent trip to Las Vegas, rumors spread that Bryce Hall had been cheating on Addison Rae. According to leaked texts, Bryce Hall may have cheated on Addison Rae twice. Bryce has denied the rumors, even posting a tweet to say he didn’t cheat.

Bryce Hall GOES OFF On The Paparazzi Last Night For Filming Him With Tana Mongeau & Josie Canceso! 👀🍿



BTW: Keep In Mind Bryce Hall Usually The One Who Calls The Paparazzi For Clout. pic.twitter.com/rgUN8L7Az6 — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) February 28, 2021

Prior to this, Bryce Hall was upset with the paparazzi, because they took photos of him hanging out with some female friends. It seemed strange at the time, but it made perfect sense when the news broke of the alleged cheating.

It would seem that the story is over for these two, unless they reconcile get back together again in the near future. The two have an on-off relationship, but if the cheating rumors are true, Addison Rae might find it too much to forgive.

Related: Addison Rae called out for playing Among Us with Corpse Husband, Quackity, and more