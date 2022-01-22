 Addison Rae's version of Lady Gaga's 'Nothing On But the Radio' sends fans into a frenzy 

Following Addison Rae’s Obsessed song release in 2021, fans are eagerly waiting for her debut album. A snippet of a song titled Nothing On (But The Radio) is now going viral online. Fans have fallen under the assumption that the 21-year-old TikTok sensation bought the rights to the song from Lady Gaga.

A four-second clip of Rae allegedly singing the song has been leaked online.

Scott |Combat Reporter @scott_wiggle Addison Rae recorded Nothing On But the Radio by Lady Gaga for her upcoming EP Addison Rae recorded Nothing On But the Radio by Lady Gaga for her upcoming EP https://t.co/Sbf55LZloh

Twitter user @wilarends mentioned that the song is from Gaga’s The Fame Monster album which was released in November 2009. The aforementioned track has been rumored to be an unreleased song from the same album.

Internet reacts to Addison Rae singing a Lada Gaga track

The He’s all That actress has garnered mixed reactions online following the song leak. A few fans eagerly await the release of her entire album. They also applauded her for securing music rights from the pop idol. However, other netizens took the news differently and do not believe Rae deserves the Gaga song.

Netizens tweeted that the song would be much better if Lady Gaga released her own version.

A few tweets read:

👼🏻 @cruelpractice if Lady Gaga won’t release the song then Addison Rae will if Lady Gaga won’t release the song then Addison Rae will

d**bie | SPIDER-MAN ERA @doobiefad imagine addison really releases nothing on (but the radio) and it becomes so popular, gaga decides to release her version but now that its not her song anymore she has to call it nothing on (but the radio) (addison rae cover) imagine addison really releases nothing on (but the radio) and it becomes so popular, gaga decides to release her version but now that its not her song anymore she has to call it nothing on (but the radio) (addison rae cover)

hoanne @sinnersprey Streets saying Addison Rae re-recorded a gaga demo I’m shaking Streets saying Addison Rae re-recorded a gaga demo I’m shaking https://t.co/Zpkbrzr8jB

loopa💖 @loopa_official GAGA DID NOTTT SELL NOTHING ON THE RADIO TO ADDISON RAE THIS HAS TO BE A JOKE GAGA DID NOTTT SELL NOTHING ON THE RADIO TO ADDISON RAE THIS HAS TO BE A JOKE

Brooklyn @bklynb4by i kinda like Addison Rae’s version of Nothing On But The Radio more than Gaga’s i kinda like Addison Rae’s version of Nothing On But The Radio more than Gaga’s https://t.co/uznEYorvJ6

wil! @wilarends so addison rae is covering an unreleased gaga song from the fame monster era on her new ep???? i’m afraid i’m beginning to stan so addison rae is covering an unreleased gaga song from the fame monster era on her new ep???? i’m afraid i’m beginning to stan https://t.co/mSCuzfUQqY

cherry @its_renato_baby lady gaga selling nothing on but the radio to addison rae lady gaga selling nothing on but the radio to addison rae https://t.co/I5iK04uIzL

Nayeon’s Wig @piscestheeclown Addison Rae recording unreleased Gaga tracks…..yeah there will be mass Grammy sweepings Addison Rae recording unreleased Gaga tracks…..yeah there will be mass Grammy sweepings https://t.co/31VhgCTWFU

In late 2021, Rae released a snippet from her upcoming song I Got It Bad on TikTok. However, the single is yet to be officially released. She said in an iHeart Radio interview:

“I am working on an album right now, and hopefully that will be coming out super soon. Sooner than people think.”

However, neither of the release dates for the songs have been made public by the performer. Lady Gaga had not commented on selling her song rights to Addison Rae at the time of writing this article.

Also Read Article Continues below

As fans continue to await her music, the TikTok star recently minted her first NFT collection. Rae partnered with Lil Heroes and bought into their NFT project.

Edited by Siddharth Satish