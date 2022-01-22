 Addison Rae's version of Lady Gaga's 'Nothing On But the Radio' sends fans into a frenzy 

Following Addison Rae’s Obsessed song release in 2021, fans are eagerly waiting for her debut album. A snippet of a song titled Nothing On (But The Radio) is now going viral online. Fans have fallen under the assumption that the 21-year-old TikTok sensation bought the rights to the song from Lady Gaga.
A four-second clip of Rae allegedly singing the song has been leaked online.
Twitter user @wilarends mentioned that the song is from Gaga’s The Fame Monster album which was released in November 2009. The aforementioned track has been rumored to be an unreleased song from the same album.
Internet reacts to Addison Rae singing a Lada Gaga track
The He’s all That actress has garnered mixed reactions online following the song leak. A few fans eagerly await the release of her entire album. They also applauded her for securing music rights from the pop idol. However, other netizens took the news differently and do not believe Rae deserves the Gaga song.
Netizens tweeted that the song would be much better if Lady Gaga released her own version.
A few tweets read:
In late 2021, Rae released a snippet from her upcoming song I Got It Bad on TikTok. However, the single is yet to be officially released. She said in an iHeart Radio interview:
“I am working on an album right now, and hopefully that will be coming out super soon. Sooner than people think.”
However, neither of the release dates for the songs have been made public by the performer. Lady Gaga had not commented on selling her song rights to Addison Rae at the time of writing this article.
As fans continue to await her music, the TikTok star recently minted her first NFT collection. Rae partnered with Lil Heroes and bought into their NFT project.