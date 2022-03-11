Ade + Ayo on Shark Tank: Founder was furloughed from lawyer’s job before launching her own business

A new episode of Shark Tank season 13 is set to air this Friday on ABC. One of the businesses is a children’s clothing line called Ade + Ayo, founded by Temidayo Adedokun.

She launched her business in October 2020 while raising a newborn and dealing with a global pandemic. Adedokun, a Nigerian-Canadian, created the line after she failed to find children’s clothes that inspired her African culture.

Initially, she created clothes for her kid and received positive feedback from friends and family.

Adedokun previously used to work full-time as a lawyer, but COVID-19 led to her being unemployed. With less income and a newborn, she didn’t lose hope and worked towards building up her own business.

What is the meaning of Ade + Ayo? Founder takes to the stage on Shark Tank

Ade + Ayo means crown and joy in the Yoruba language. Her bio on the company’s website explained the meaning of the title as it reads:

“Ade + Ayo combines the Yoruba (Nigerian language) words for “crown” and “joy,” reflecting the pride and happiness children bring to their parents’ lives.”

After moving to the United States, she missed her Nigerian culture and thus, wanted to introduce her son to the heritage from a young age. Adedokun was surprised to see that there were very few options in the market that reflected the African culture. The available products were either extremely expensive or were stereotyping their culture.

So, she decided to create baby clothes and nursery furnishings to showcase the true beauty of her heritage. Plus, she made sure the products were affordable for an average household.

Speaking about the company on its website, she said:

“Ade + Ayo closes this representation gap by providing you with beautifully crafted African-inspired children’s goods that are comfortable and practical for your children, while remaining modern and affordable for you.”

Where to buy?

Customers can buy Ade + Ayo products from the brand’s website. It provides a variety of items, from nursery products to baby clothes and toys, that range from $6 to $36. All the items are affordable.

The site includes artisan-crafted handmade toys from Rawanda, African fabric balls and animals, crochet stuffed animals, scooter baskets, and rattles. The fabric prints on the products have names that inspire African culture.

When will it appear on Shark Tank?

Ade + Ayo founder Temidayo Adedokun will appear in episode 15 of Shark Tank season 13 with her husband Abisola. The installment is set to air on Friday, March 11 on ABC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The official synopsis reads:

“Nigerian immigrants from Oakland, California, celebrate their African heritage by bringing their children’s fashion clothing line to the Tank and hope to walk away with a deal.”

In addition to the clothing line, Shark Tank episode 15 will also showcase three other businesses: Curie, Behave and Noggin Boss. This time, there will be no guest judges on the show.

The entrepreneurs will be judged by the regular panel of sharks, consisting of Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul