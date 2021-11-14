"Annyeonghaseyo, Adele-imnida"- Adele's collaboration with MBC floods Twitter with jokes

South Korean television and radio company MBC is collaborating with an unexpected figure - Adele!

The English singer-songwriter happens to be one of the biggest names in the international music industry. The 15-time Grammy-winning star’s latest collaboration with MBC, has left fans surprised.

Adele will reportedly appear on MBC's Show! Music Core

On 13 November 2021, the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, aka MBC, announced they will be releasing a project with the Skyfall singer. The show is expected to arrive sometime in November.

While no official date has been announced so far, fans of the singer are already talking about the unexpected announcement.

MBC shared a photograph, along with the announcement, on their official Twitter account.

The lack of solid information, though, has not stopped the internet from speculating. Some of the hypotheses say the Easy on Me singer might be making an appearance on MBC’s Show! Music Core, and have already gone to work, making edits of the singer on stage with the show’s MCs NCT‘s Jungwoo, Minju, and STRAY KIDS‘s Lee Know.

리노 @thinkabtminho @withMBC is she coming to show! music core? we would love to see adele at show! music core ❤ @withMBC is she coming to show! music core? we would love to see adele at show! music core ❤ https://t.co/qKjh5s3yRk

A post on a popular Korean community board has given more credence to this rumour. According to the post, the British singer will be appearing on Show! Music Core on 27 November 2021. MBC, though, has not confirmed this.

The post, translated from Korean, reads:

British singer-songwriter Adele will appear on a domestic terrestrial music program for the first time. According to music officials on the 12th, Adele will be on the MBC music program 'Show! Go to 'Music Core'. Adele will sing ‘Easy on Me’.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time the star has appeared on an MBC show. In 2016, the singer had given an exclusive interview on Bae Cheol Soo‘s Music Camp. Since her previous MBC appearance was live streamed, it is expected that the 2021 broadcast will also be available live.

As soon as MBC tweeted the announcement, “Adele sunbaenim and unnie,” they started trending on Twitter worldwide, with everyone expressing their surprise about the news.

rram ☁️ @rrammelbv ADELE SUNBAENIM ON MUSIC CORE



“from the other side! annyeonghaseyo, adele-imnida!” ADELE SUNBAENIM ON MUSIC CORE“from the other side! annyeonghaseyo, adele-imnida!” https://t.co/WOMhEHsQeA

Several parodies and memes also took over social media, about the Hello singer doing a standard K-Pop idol introduction inspired by her most famous songs.

Meanwhile, the singer's latest release, Easy on Me, has been breaking records since its arrival on 15 October 2021. The singer is set to release her fourth album, 30, on 19 November 2021 of this year. She will also perform in a concert special on CBS on 14 November 2021, and appear in an ITV special on 21 November 2021.

