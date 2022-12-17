Adidas Adizero Cybersonic shoes: Where to buy, release date, and more

German sportswear giant Adidas has just introduced its latest tennis shoe, the Adizeo Cybersonic. The shoe has been designed with a focus on efficiency, speed, and stability.

Adidas has been actively involved in the sportswear industry, introducing multiple silhouettes for games such as tennis, basketball, football, and baseball. The Adizero Cybersonic golf shoes are slated to make a debut on January 9, 2023.

More about the upcoming Adidas Adizero Cybersonic, a tennis shoe designed to help players move faster

The upcoming Adidas Adizero Cybersonic tennis shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

While promoting the release of the latest Adizero Cybersonic on-court tennis shoes, Adidas has been using the tagline:

"Make your point faster."

The tennis shoes were crafted by the brand's Advanced Concepts and Future Innovation teams. The prototypes of the shoes were then tested by professional tennis players at the University of Freiburg.

These Cybersonic shoes will follow the brand's previous launch of the Barricade in 2021. The label's Barricade series was one of the longest-running footwear collections in the tennis sphere. The Barricade silhouette is best known as a stable shoe, however, the Barricade was joined by the speed shoe, the Adizero Ubersonic 4.

The Adizero Cybersonic is an addition to the Ubersonic line, and it furthers the design by offering a fresh take on a speed-focused shoe. The official press release introduces the Cybersonic shoe as follows:

"The Adizero Cybersonic, a tennis shoe designed to help players make their point faster. With the game of tennis becoming faster and more demanding than ever before, the shoe is created to help athletes push their pace, from the net to the baseline."

Upcoming Adizero Cybersonic shoe for men (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe is designed to provide unparalleled performance for professional players. In an official press release, Daniel Neuerburg, Director of Tennis and Court sports at Adidas, commented on the new Adizero Cybersonic:

“Our aim with the new adizero Cybersonic was to make the impossible possible when it comes to creating a shoe that’s more efficient, consistent, and precise. The stability and burst of pace that the Cybersonic offers enables our players to be laser-focused and respond to their opponent’s next move - faster.”

Adizero Ubersonic for men (Image via Adidas)

The Adizero Cybersonic shoe features many technological innovations, such as ENERGYRODS in the heel. These ENERGYRODS help to provide lightweight propulsion, which allows for dynamic multi-directional movement. This is the first time that Adidas is adding ENERGYRODS to a tennis shoe.

The shoe also features dual-density Lightstrike midsoles, which come with an adiWEAR rubber compound sole, enabling more precise and consistent footwork on the tennis court. The ADITUFF Abrasion Zone, which is made out of recycled material, is yet another technological advancement. ADITUFF is an abrasion-resistant material used on the toe area or inner side of the upper for protection against wear and tear.

The Adizero Cybersonic will be released in men's sizes with a blue fusion/solar red colorway and in women's sizes with a blue fusion/pulse mint colorway on January 9, 2023.

