Adidas Adizero Prime X STRUNG Pulse Mint shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The German activewear powerhouse Adidas is all set to introduce its newly designed Adidas Adizero Prime X STRUNG in a refreshing “Pulse Mint” colorway.

On February 1, 2023, at 8 am GMT, Adidas and a few other chosen retailers will offer the “Pulse Mint” color scheme of the innovative Adidas Adizero Prime X STRUNG shoes.

These shoes will be dropped at Adidas’s online and offline outlets and its select partnering vendors. The retail cost of the item is $300 for a pair. These sneakers will be offered in men’s sizes.

Adidas Adizero Prime X STRUNG Pulse Mint shoes are detailed with Fuchsia pink and Core black accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming chunky shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to their choice of shoes for the track, street, or gym, runners have largely adhered to Adidas or Nike for decades. Adidas continues to improve its running technology, as demonstrated by the Adidas Adizero Prime X STRUNG “Pulse Mint,” even though Nike has garnered attention for its Vaporfly shoe, which is outlawed from competitions due to its ability to significantly increase athletes’ performance.

The German brand’s official web page described the upcoming shoe as,

“ADIZERO PRIME X STRUNG is our first ever Adizero running shoe with a STRUNG upper. STRUNG is a textile innovation that transforms athlete data into a dynamic material tuned to the athlete's needs. It makes it possible to map and program different fiber properties thread by thread.”

The description further highlights the design of these chunky sneakers. It says:

“With a flexible and a lightweight seamless cocoon feeling around the foot, STRUNG helps optimize your comfort, and supports you in breaking your personal best on long distance runs. The STRUNG upper is fused to a Prime X outsole packed with carbon ENERGYRODS and three-layers of LIGHTSTRIKE PRO for a responsive run.”

The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Pulse Mint/Core Black/Lucid Fuchsia color palette. The Three Stripes gives the Adizero Prime X design a STRUNG top while maintaining its form and structure as a conventional Adidas Adizero Prime X.

As mentioned by Adidas, this substance is “a textile innovation” that uses athlete data to create a dynamic fabric tailored to their individual requirements.

Here's a closer look at the heel counter of the shoe (Image via Adidas)

Although it is currently not likely, the technology might make it possible to give the stitching that forms back the highest distinct qualities. Most of the fibers in the top of the mash-up sneaker’s first colorway are a minty green hue, with webbings of bright pink visible all over.

The Three Stripes emblem on the midfoot is still made of STRUNG, and a large “Adizero” symbol runs down the tongue’s spine, maintaining the standard Adidas branding. The Continental Rubber Prime X tread and three-layered Lightstrike Pro cushioning midsole with ENERGYRODS complete the look.

Set your reminders for the brand new Adidas Adizero Prime X STRUNG “Pulse Mint” colorway that will kick off the shoe brand’s February sneaker launches.

Fans and other interested shoppers can easily register on the shoe brand’s official web page for instant notifications as soon as these footwear pieces arrive for purchase.

