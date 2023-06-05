Adidas Gazelle Indoor "Collegiate Burgundy" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Adidas, the giant active sportswear brand, will soon release a new version of the Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneakers that come dressed in resplendent burgundy and blue hues. Fashion designer Sean Wotherspoon recently collaborated with Adidas to release a corduroy version of the Gazelle Indoor, which has been highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts.

Over the years, the Gazelle Indoor has been released in various colors, textures, and editions, each with its own unique features and design elements. Now, soon enough, the model will make a comeback in burgundy, blue, and green color palatte. The active sportswear brand hasn't announced the official release date yet, and the price tag for the pair is also being kept under wraps.

New Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneakers feature Collegiate Burgundy, Teal Blue, and Collegiate Green color scheme

Adidas Gazelle Indoor "Collegiate Burgundy" (Image via Adidas)

The Gazelle Indoor sneakers come in an updated color scheme that promises to help the buyer stand out in the crowd. The soft suede upper part of the shoe is covered in "Collegiate Burgundy" color, while the three stipes dressed in blue and green complement the burgundy.

Meanwhile, the middle stripe is clad in a "Collegiate Green" color, and the other two stripes on the shoe come in a "Teal Blue" shade. The leather tongue, quarter overlay, and collar lining are covered in a cream-white color, while gold foil emblems are embossed over the textured pattern on the latter. Describing the sneaker model on its website, Adidas states:

"Originating in the late 60s, the iconic Gazelle trainers have been a permanent fixture in the adidas collection of sport-meets-street-style shoes. Full leather, synthetic suede, nubuck or Primeknit uppers are combined with a distinct rubber outsole and a soft OrthoLite® sockliner for maximum comfort and durability. Vintage-era and contemporary colours let you pick your favourite style for this classic sporty look."

Adidas Gazelle Indoor "Collegiate Burgundy" (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Gazelle first appeared as a training shoe for sports like indoor football, and handball, where quickness and agility are essential for winning. They have long since left the field and the indoor space to become trendy shoes for children, teenagers, and adults. These shoes are the epitome of minimalism, complete with crisp lines, a low-key silhouette, the recognizable T-toe, and a strengthened heel tab.

To emphasize the brand identification, the serrated three stripes on either side and the Adidas emblems on the heel and tongue are all displayed in contrasting colors. A variety of uppers offer a choice of preferred material, and the trainers' subtle fashion appeal comes from the Gazelle print, which is mostly in gold. The majority of models have a white outsole made from rubber for all-terrain use. However, others come with an indoor-only translucent gum rubber outsole.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor "Collegiate Burgundy" (Image via Adidas)

On and off the field, the Adidas Gazelle Indoor has long been a beloved pair of shoes that immediately became a recognizable trainer all around the world, thanks to its sporty yet stylish look. The Adidas Gazelle Indoor is readily recognized among other shoes owing to its popularity since its introduction in the 1960s.

With its supple leather upper, contrast 3-Stripes, and Trefoil on the tongue, the current rendition remains loyal to the original concept. Even though the release date and pricing details are not available right now for the Adidas Gazelle Indoor "Collegiate Burgundy" sneakers, sneakerheads are expecting the pair to be available via official Adidas stores in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes