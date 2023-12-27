Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Year of the Dragon” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Year of the Dragon” sneakers have arrived, which has marked a new chapter in the collaboration between James Harden and Adidas. Following Harden's dynamic start with the Los Angeles Clippers, these sneakers are a testament to both his on-court prowess and his style influence.

Adidas, in partnership with Harden, has been pushing the boundaries of basketball footwear, and Harden Vol. 7 is no exception.

This latest iteration of the Harden Vol. 7 series celebrates the Chinese New Year with an exclusive “Year of the Dragon” colorway. The design pays homage to the vibrant cultural symbolism associated with the dragon in Chinese tradition.

This release follows the success of previous models, including the all-pink rendition of Harden Vol. 7, further solidifying its popularity among fans and sneaker enthusiasts.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Year of the Dragon” sneakers are set to release on December 29 via regional Adidas sites, including Adidas China, priced at $196. While initially a regional release, there is anticipation for a worldwide launch, offering fans across the globe the opportunity to own this unique pair. The sneaker community will closely follow the restock date and further availability.

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Year of the Dragon” sneakers will be available at $196

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Year of the Dragon” sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The design of the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Year of the Dragon” sneakers is a blend of aesthetics and performance. The silhouette’s signature puffer jacket-inspired build provides a unique texture and comfort, setting it apart from conventional basketball shoes. Thematic patterns at the midfoot and around the heel add a distinctive cultural touch, resonating with the Chinese New Year theme.

The color scheme of these sneakers is a thoughtful mix of white, gold, black, and jade green. White extends from the toe to the midfoot overlay, complemented by gold linework that gives a regal finish to the upper.

Black accents at the heel and the shoe’s bootie add depth to the design, while the jade green on the semi-translucent outsole brings a burst of color, completing the festive look.

Performance and Comfort

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Year of the Dragon” sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Alongside their striking design, the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Year of the Dragon” sneakers excel in performance. The cushioning and support provided cater to the needs of basketball players, ensuring comfort and stability during play.

The unique puffer jacket-inspired build not only contributes to the aesthetic but also offers enhanced foot protection and a snug fit, crucial for high-intensity sports.

Legacy of Adidas and the Harden Series

Adidas has been a leading name in sports footwear for decades, known for its innovation and quality. The brand's collaboration with James Harden has been particularly noteworthy, producing sneakers that are both stylish and functional.

The Harden series, with its distinctive styles and cutting-edge technologies, exemplifies Adidas' dedication to sports performance excellence. The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 "Year of the Dragon" sneakers are a continuation of this history, fusing cultural inspiration with modern sports requirements.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Year of the Dragon” sneakers are a vibrant addition to the Adidas Harden series. With their unique design, inspired by the Chinese New Year, and top-notch performance features, these sneakers are set to make a significant impact in the basketball world.

Available initially via regional Adidas sites and priced at $196, they offer fans a blend of culture, style, and functionality. As the sneaker community awaits further updates on a global release, these sneakers stand out as a celebration of both James Harden's journey and Adidas's continued innovation in athletic footwear.