Adidas LFSTLR collection: Everything we know so far

The new Adidas LFSTLR collection has once again disrupted the boundaries of fashion and sport. As the world evolves, so does the intersection of sportswear and lifestyle, with fans eager to showcase their team spirit outside of match days. Adidas, the global titan in athletic wear, bridges this gap beautifully.

Unveiled during an exclusive fashion and culture event in New York City, this unique line reimagines football jerseys for everyday streetwear. While preserving the essence of each jersey, Adidas has ingeniously shifted the focus from on-field performance to off-pitch wearability and style.

Fans can get their hands on these exclusive pieces from the Adidas LFSTLR collection on the official adidas website. Additionally, select Adidas stores and retailers will be stocking the collection, with each jersey priced at €110.

The LFSTLR collection includes the third kits of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and more clubs

Expand Tweet

Dedicated to those passionate about football, but equally committed to their individual fashion sense, LFSTLR, also dubbed the ‘most wearable football jersey’, exemplifies the fusion of two worlds.

Incorporating designs from leading football clubs such as Arsenal, FC Bayern, Juventus, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, the jerseys are tailored for comfort without compromising style.

Arsenal LFSTLR third jersey

Arsenal’s iconic third jersey receives a streetwear makeover in this collection. While retaining the '80s-inspired design, the embroidered cannon badge shines prominently.

Expand Tweet

The jersey boasts of heavy doubleknit fabric and AEROREADY sweat-wicking properties. Advocating sustainability, it’s crafted from 100% recycled materials. The creative collaboration with Grammy-winning rapper Pusha T adds a musical dimension to its style.

FC Bayern LFSTLR third jersey

Transitioning from football performance to supreme wearability, the Bayern jersey retains its eye-catching third kit inspiration. Premium detailing like the ribbed crew neck and Bavarian Mountain flowers graphic pattern gives it a distinct look.

Made with 100% recycled materials, the jersey finds its creative touch in collaboration with Achraf, a prominent figure in the German fashion and music scene.

Manchester United LFSTLR third jersey

The Manchester United jersey in the Adidas LFSTLR collection offers premium engineered fabric with a soft touch. While maintaining its iconic red devil crest, the jersey is made up of a minimum of 70% recycled and renewable materials.

The jersey's representation is elevated with the collaboration of Nigerian Afropop singer-songwriter, Adekunle Gold.

Juventus LFSTLR third jersey

Blending elite performance with off-pitch style, the Juventus jersey stands out with heavyweight terry loop fabric and tonal badges. The jersey boasts at least 70% recycled content, aligning with Adidas's sustainability vision.

Renowned fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura provides the unique touch, capturing model and Juve fan, Chiara Scelsi, for the campaign.

Real Madrid LFSTLR third jersey

Reflecting Real Madrid’s radiant style, the jersey features a subtle diamond-and-pearls pattern against its dark base.

Real Madrid LFSTLR Third Jersey (Image via Twitter/@footievillaOG)

Ensuring sustainability, a minimum of 70% of the product uses recycled materials. A touch of music is added with a collaboration featuring renowned Mexican rapper, Alemán.

Adidas LFSTLR collection (Image via Twitter/@ProD_Soccer)

The Adidas LFSTLR collection is quite different from common sportswear; it's an embodiment of passion, style, and commitment to sustainability.

By merging the worlds of football and fashion, Adidas has set a new precedent in the sportswear industry, allowing fans to wear their pride with unmatched comfort.

This collection is not just a part of Adidas' innovation but also to their dedication to create products with a purpose.