Adidas Originals x Mr. Bailey Ozmorphis sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas is continuing its blossoming partnership with the artist and founder of Concept Kicks, Mr. Bailey, to launch the latest collaborative conceptual sneaker, dubbed the Ozmorphis. The two previously unveiled their Ozlucent sneakers in 2022, and are now releasing the pair.

The latest collaborative production between the two was revealed in an official press release by Adidas on February 1, 2023, alongside a futuristic campaign photoshoot. The shoe furthers the concept of exploring nature with its unique structure.

The collaborative Ozmorphis sneaker will be released globally on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on February 9, 2023.

Adidas Originals x Mr. Bailey Ozmorphis sneakers are inspired by the life cycle of jellyfish

Concept Kicks founder Mr. Bailey is one of the most beloved collaborators of the Three Stripes label. Mr. Bailey is known to be fascinated with nature. He debuted his partnership with the German label back in 2021. The official site introduces Mr. Bailey's relationship with the Three Stripes label:

"Mr. Bailey is a London-based product designer with a focus on innovation. In collaboration with adidas, he puts his focus on nature. Drawing from the natural world, the Ozmorphis shoes are inspired by the life cycle of the jellyfish. Speaking of evolution, lace up and feel the comfort of Adiplus cushioning."

To kick-start their partnership, the duo launched an innovative Ammonite Superstar silhouette inspired by the extinct mollusks. For their second partnership, they launched OZLUCENT sneakers, which were influenced by exploring underwater species.

Their latest stage is once again an exploration of natural forms. An official press release by the Three Stripes label introduces the duo's collaborative journey:

"Applying the extensive design and research approach that has underpinned his career, the collaborative creative endeavor has seen MRBAILEY undertake a four step journey of metamorphosis – adroitly exploring the connection between humans and the natural world, all-the-while viscerally reimagining adidas Originals’ OZWORLD DNA."

The collaborative journey of the duo references the lifecycle of the aurelia moon jellyfish. The design process also takes cues from the marine animal's form during their juvenile ephyra period.

The latest OZMORPHIS silhouette is the second stage of the jellyfish-inspired evolution and a follow-up to the first-stage OZLUCENT shoes. The sneakers have been developed by adding natural world-inspired details to the shoe. The official press release reads:

"For its second stage, MRBAILEY transforms the jellyfish-inspired OZLUCENT sneaker into the OZMORPHIS silhouette – dynamically translating the innate engineering of the natural world into a shoe that boasts elevated comfort and a uniquely contemporary aesthetic language."

The upper portion of the OZMORPHIS silhouette is made of TPU and developed into the shape of a cocoon. The inner sox is wrapped in the TPU framework at the top. Neoprene is used to make the inside sox, giving the impression that a jellyfish has completely taken over the shoe.

The sneakers have a color scheme of "Core Black / Grey Six / Core Black." The toe box of the shoe makes a direct allusion to the lappets of aquatic creatures, which are used for aquatic movements. The pair can avail for $160 via Adidas' website.

