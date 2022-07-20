Where to buy Mr. Bailey x Adidas Originals Ozlucent sneakers? Everything we know so far

Mr. Bailey is continuing his blossoming partnership with Adidas Originals for their latest collaborative conceptual sneaker, dubbed the Ozlucent. The latest collaborative production between the two was first teased by Mr. Bailey himself, through an elusive Instagram post.

Now the collaborative silhouette, has received an official look alongside a futuristic campaign. The artist and founder of Concept Kicks, Mr. Bailey is unveiling the grand Ozlucent sneaker-boot with a marine biology theme collaborative as a way to reconnect with nature. An official release date hasn't been announced by the involved labels yet, but the shoes can be availed on the CONFIRMED app and the designers' official site.

More about the upcoming Mr. Bailey x Adidas Originals Ozlucent sneaker-boot, inspired by the marine biology theme

Upcoming Mr. Bailey x Adidas Originals Ozlucent sneaker-boot, inspired by the marine biology theme (Image via Adidas/@Mr.Bailey /Instagram)

Concept Kicks founder Mr. Bailey is somebody who is fascinated with and enjoys nature. For his debut collaboration with Adidas Originals in 2021, he unveiled an innovative Ammonite Superstar silhouette, inspired by the extinct mollusks.

Now, the independent product designer is collaborating with the trefoil label once again for a second footwear silhouette, continuing his fascination with nature by exploring underwater species. Bailey spoke about the upcoming offering in the official campaign video,

“Nature is our greatest luxury. It’s easy to forget that we ourselves are natural organisms and products of nature and we constantly need to reconnect and see how we can look to nature and its design systems, and build upon them with our current technologies.”

This underwater theme is inspired by the lifecycle of Moon Jellyfish, officially known as Aurelia Aurita. The Ozlucent sneakers design is reminiscent of the sea creature's lifestyle in the three faces, and the Polyp is seen referenced in the heels, with the plant-like structure embossed onto the ocean floor.

The Ephyra stage is represented in the mid, with the breaking off of the former to metamorphose into an infant jellyfish, which boasts a distinct Y-shaped tentacle. Lastly, the Medusa stage is seen with the two-feet wide final form.

The sneakers will arrive in an all-black stealth colorway. The mid-top makeover is reminiscent of the sturdiness of the basketball footwear, which marries with its furturistic design.

The upper is constructed out of a complex polyurethane skeleton, which is crafted using three separate molds, to achieve a rigid geometric shape. The upper is seen wrapped around a neoprene sock-like structure which accentuates the co-branded detail. The sneaker design is finished off with the three stripes' signature AdiPLUS midsole, which is added for comfort and cushioning. In the official press release, Mr. Bailey said,

“The OZLUCENT represents the first embryonic stage of the lifecycle of this product rollout. More to come over the coming day.”

The new project's objective is to understand the aquatic life forms and how their natural engineering systems can influence the sneaker world and the latest footwear technology. The upcoming sneakers are packed inside an inflated amniotic sac made out of sugarcane and cellulose, while the outer casing is made out of mushrooms, dubbed the mycelium box.

The latest accompanying campaign was shot by Tayler Prince-Fraser, and it aligns with the reality concept and blurring fantasy. The Ozlucent sneaker marks the launch of the collaborative duo's Ozmorphis development series, which builds a bridge between the designer's marine biology ethos and the sportswear label's progressive footwear technology.

The official release date hasn't been revealed yet, but one can sign up for early access to releases on the official CONFIRMED app and the designer's official website.

