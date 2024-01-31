Adidas Predator Elite FT FG Soccer Boot: Where to get, price, release date and more details explored

In the Spring summer season, a fresh makeover of Adidas Predator Elite is slated to be released in February. The years-old Predator lineup, one of the favored shoes among football enthusiasts, is revered due to its agility and distinctive performance.

The Adidas Predator Elite FT FG boasts black, white, orange, and neon accents, exuding a modish look. With the Hybridtouch 2.0 upper, the boot provides better cushioning at the striking area.

The boot also features a folded tongue over the lacing system, augmenting the modish look. The predator lineup garners three iterations of the model. The Adidas Predator Elite FT FG will be launched on February 7 with a price point of $280.

Adidas Predator Elite FT FG will be released on February 7

In the Spring Summer season, the German sportswear mogul Adidas dug its archival model Predator, originally released in 1994. After thirty years, the model's designers thought to provide a fresh makeover in this model, to align with the contemporary world.

The VP of product and design at Adidas, Sam Handy, expressed:

THE PREDATOR 1994 WAS THE SILHOUETTE THAT STARTED IT ALL AND THERE IS NO BETTER WAY TO CELEBRATE 30 YEARS OF THIS GAME-CHANGING FRANCHISE THAN TO REVISIT ITS EARLY BEGINNINGS. IT WAS DESIGNED IN A VERY DIFFERENT TIME, AND WITH DIFFERENT METHODS THAT WE DEPLOY TODAY. AND THIS BECAME OUR CREATIVE CHALLENGE.

He continues:

IF THE PREDATOR 1994 WAS DESIGNED TODAY, FOR TODAY'S ATHLETE, WHAT WOULD IT LOOK LIKE? THE ANSWER IS PREDATOR 24. A MODERN-DAY EXPRESSION OF PREDATOR, WITH THE SAME EYE-CATCHING DESIGN DNA THAT MADE THE ORIGINAL SO ICONIC, AND INSTANTLY RECOGNISABLE ON THE FEET OF THE GAME’S GREATEST.

The Predator franchises began in 1994, serving football enthusiasts for thirty years. The new model took inspiration from its traditional flairs, designed for modern footballers. The Predator footwear embodies the 90s nostalgia, revamping the model with extra flairs for better performances.

The football boot is accented with black upper and white stripes, blending striking colors. The vibrant orange lining brings the contrast, providing a bold allure to the footwear. The Hybrid Touch 2.0 upper features strike skin elements that enhance the practicality of the shoe.

The fresh iteration of the sneaker boasts a modish look, showcasing the creative prowesses at the tongue section. The Adidas Predator Elite is designed with a lace closure system layered with a folded tongue in a vibrant orange accent. Along with it, the soccer boot has a tongue strap in a neon green color, showcasing the predator text on it.

The boot features Controlframe 2.0, a lightweight sole plate that helps provide better traction. It also keeps the heel in proper places during dynamic movements. Another distinctive feature of the shoe is its prime knit collar, ensuring a smooth opening and securing the lockdown.

More about Adidas Predator Elite FT FG

Adidas has dug up its old Predator lineup to provide a fresh makeover and offers three pairs to the soccer boot realm. This 1994 lineup shoe got a new makeover, named the Predator 24.

The Predator 24 lineup offers three pairs of boots, including laced, laceless, and classic lace variants. The predator Elite is one of them. The other iterations hit the market on January 16, while the Adidas Predator Elite FT FG is slated to be launched on February 7. One can obtain the boot from Adidas and other selected retailers for $280.