7 best Cool Girl sneakers in 2023 

In 2023, cool girl sneakers became the wardrobe staple, discarding the foot-aching heels. Footwear fashion has evolved drastically in the last few years, blurring limitations and prioritizing comfort.

Fashion icons are often sported wearing sneakers, accentuating the cool girl sneaker trends. Starting from Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber, sneakers became the more visible footwear on the street.

Also, the trainers, constructed for the athletes, transformed their role. Due to their immense comfort, cool girls embrace them as their everyday footwear, which also exudes modish appeal. In this trend, Adidas Samba is one of the most visible footwear, while New Balance 550 became the best cool girl sneakers.

Some of the best cool girl sneakers

1) Adidas Samba

As the cool girl sneakers, Adidas Samba must be at the top due to its resurgence in recent times. The sneaker, originally made as a soccer shoe, has been spotted on style coach Bella Hadid. The fashion icon paired the sleek kicks with her plaided skirt, creating a brand-new fashion trend for contemporary times.

Adidas Samba boasts vegan faux leather, discarding animal-based materials. The rubber sole ensures durability. The shoe is available at the store for $100.

2) Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 shoes

Another cool girl pair from 2023 must be the Martin Rose X Nike Shox MR4, a tweaked rendition of the classic trainer. This sneaker has often been sported on the streets of fashion capitals during crucial fashion weeks, showcasing the vibrant orange and yellow accent trend.

The London-based fashion designer Martin Rose collaborated with Nike and launched the iteration for $200. The designers launched this sneaker with a molded toe, embracing the mule design with an uplifted heel.

3) Reebok's Club C 85

Reebok Club C 85 Vintage is a definite nod to the cool girl sneaker as Emily Ratajswoki showcased her love for vintage white sneakers on the street. This sleek white sneaker is structured on the classic silhouette, dug out from the Reebok archive in 2016.

The sneakers boast thick padding on the tongue and ankle, repelling the nostalgia. This pristine white casual sneaker, which used to be retailed for $100, is unavailable at Reebok. It is an affordable option. Sneakerheads, however, can buy them from secondary marketplaces.

4) Salomon XT- 6 Unisex

Salomon XT-6, another cool girl sneaker, got the nod from fashion icons. Hailey Bieber showed up in Salomon XT-6 sneakers on the street of New York, pairing them with cargo pants and a tank top. The salmon sneaker alleviates bulkiness further.

The sneaker is designed to cater to runners' feet, featuring a mesh upper. The infusion of TPU and EVA midsole is responsible for a soft landing. The sneaker is obtainable at the store for $240.

5) New Balance 550

With the dad core trend, New Balance 550 becomes one of the coolest pairs in 2023, taking the nods from Kendall Jenner. This fashion icon was often photographed walking in this pair.

New Balance 550, a timeless pair from the brand, boasts mesh and leather. Featuring the rubber outsole, the sneaker can be bought from New Balance for $95.

6) New Balance 990 V4

In 2023, chunky sneakers were the favorite kicks of the IT girls, and New Balance contains an assortment of chunky pairs. The 990 V4 comes with a puffed-up appeal structured for runners.

This pair features pig skin and a mesh silhouette that elevates the opulent aesthetics while the ENCAP midsole ensures comfort, retailing at the store for $ 185.

7) Nike Air Force 1

Trainers alter their roles. Fashion purists often embrace them as the street staple, and with this, Nike Air Force 1 became a cool girl sneakers trend in 2023. The sneaker adopts a synthetic upper and foam midsole, ensuring fashion and functionality.

At Nike, the pair is available for $50.

So, these are the most prominent cool girl sneakers, transcending the shoe trends. Apart from them, cool girls can explore Veja sneakers for modish footwear. Nike Humara or Gucci silver sneakers are some pairs that need special attention.