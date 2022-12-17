Adidas Samba Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup shoes: Where to buy, price, and more explored 

The German sportswear giant Adidas has been celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2022, especially highlighting Argentina. The Three Stripes label has focused on the football team and its star player Lionel Messi.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is a momentous occasion for La Albiceleste, as it marks Messi's last tournament for the national team. The German sportswear giant has paid tribute to the star and the team by launching multiple themed footwear, collections, and signature boots. One of the most eye-catching creations is the classic Samba silhouette, which arrived clad in La Albiceleste's team colors.

The three stripes label dropped Samba Argentina shoes on the official e-commerce site ahead of the ongoing Qatar tournament. A few sizes will be available on the official site, while the rest can be available at reseller sites such as Uni Sport Store, StockX, and more.

The recently launched Adidas Samba Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup shoes are inspired by the national football team's timeless home kit

The recently launched Adidas Samba Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup shoes, are inspired by the national football team's timeless home kit (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ongoing Qatar-held world championship has titillated fans of Argentina and France, biting their nails in excitement and anticipation. After beating Croatia and Morocco, both the finalist teams reached the finals and will play a historical match on December 18, 2022.

The match between Argentina and France is a special occasion for Argentine fans as it doesn't only decide the winner of the trophy, but it is also the last time fans will be seeing Lionel Messi, aka the GOAT, in the Argentine home kit playing for the team.

The three stripes label sponsors Messi, and they are paying homage to the player by launching multiple merch and themed items for both the player and his team. The latest on Sportskeeda's radar is the Samba shoes, inspired by the timeless Argentina home kit's colors. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Follow in the footsteps of the beautiful game's biggest legends. Inspired by Argentina's timeless home jersey, these adidas Samba shoes contrast white serrated 3-Stripes with a light blue leather upper. A team badge on the tongue proudly displays your support every time you slip them on."

Say Hi! @tarikulurskuy_ Adidas Samba Argentina

Harga 2jt

Size? Tanyakan aja dulu~

ORIGINAL !! Adidas Samba ArgentinaHarga 2jtSize? Tanyakan aja dulu~ORIGINAL !! https://t.co/Lb0IgGCQbG

Along with the home and away kits, the La Albiceleste also received its own Adidas Samba for the ongoing Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament. The Samba "Argentina" colorway comes in a 'Clear Blue / Cloud White / Tactile Blue' color scheme.

The upper of the shoes is constructed out of leather, which is clad in clear blue. The base color is accentuated with pops of cloud white and tactile blue all over the shoe. The white hue is added upon the three stripes branding on both medial and lateral wall and heel tabs.

The tactile blue is seen added upon the suede overlays. The design is rounded out with gum rubber outsoles and the national football team's crest upon the tongues. The shoes can be availed on the Adidas website for $100 or on reseller sites such as StockX.

Poll : 0 votes