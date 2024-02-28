Adidas Stan Smith Lux Cloud White shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas recently unveiled the new Adidas Stan Smith Lux Cloud White shoe. This monochromatic sneaker boasts two shades of white, Cloud White/Off-White.

The Adidas Stan Smith Lux Cloud White colorway is scheduled to enter the footwear marketplace on March 1, 2024, at 8:00 am GMT. These men’s sneakers will be dropped for purchase via Adidas' online stores. They are marked with a retail price label of $120 per pair.

More details about the Adidas Stan Smith Lux Cloud White shoes

A closer look at the Adidas Stan Smith Lux sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Stan Smith is a timeless design that is revered for its uncomplicated nature and continues to be a beloved choice among the brand's fans. This time Adidas is releasing the most recent model, the Stan Smith Lux in Cloud White ensemble, which deftly combines classic style with contemporary refinement.

This court-inspired sneaker has been created from luxurious leather, which feels buttery soft, and it maintains the integrity of the original silhouette while adding high-end details for an updated spin.

Every element, from the streamlined interior liner to the bolstered leather patch on the heel counter, is a testament to the product's painstaking artistry and luxurious nature. The simple style of the Stan Smith Lux is enhanced by decorations that are nuanced yet have a significant impact. In order to further emphasize the timeless allure of the Stan Smith style, the brand has included a subtle foil insignia on the tongue flap.

Rounding out the model is the off-white sole unit, which offers a tonal contrast to the otherwise monochrome design.

Detailed look at the sides of the sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The description of these Adidas Stan Smith Lux Cloud White shoes on the brand's web page reads,

“The time-honored silhouette gets an update in the Stan Smith Lux. With a clean and genderless look that nods to the OG, this iteration is effortlessly elevated with premium details. The court-inspired shoe is crafted entirely from buttery-soft leather, from the inner lining to the extra leather patch in the heel that provides heightened comfort and durability. The foil branding on the tongue is a simple yet elegant finish.”

Set your reminders for the next Adidas Stan Smith Lux Cloud White sneakers that will be accessible in the next few days. Stay tuned to the brand's site for timely alerts on their launch.