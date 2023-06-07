Adidas X Crazylight+ football boots: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Adidas has continued to dominate the field of football for many years now. It has constantly proven itself as one of the leading and prominent sportswear labels in the football sphere and can be credited with launching a few of the most iconic boots seen in action on the field.

The label's latest offering is the brand-new X Crazylight+ football boots, aka cleats. Multiple technological improvements have been made to the X Crazylight+ cleats to give wearers the best performance possible.

The boots have been designed to provide maximum comfort, shooting accuracy, and ball control. The pair comes after the label previously unveiled Predator Accuracy. The X Crazylight+ sneakers will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on June 8, 2023.

Adidas X Crazylight+ football boots will debut at the UEFA Champions League finals

The upcoming Adidas X Crazylight+ football boots will debut on field at the UEFA Champions League finals (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest X Crazylight+ sneakers have been designed by the Three Stripes label ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul. The sneakers will be debuted by Argentinian superstar striker Julian Alvarez in the league's finals and will take speed to a new dimension. The launch of the latest X Crazylight+ model comes as an extension of the already popular X football franchise.

The latest X Crazylight+ sneakers are engineered with technological updates for increasing speed. The colorway for the sneakers is kept striking with the use of minimalistic cloud white, solar red, and lucid lemon green. Other than the three main colors, pops of night blue, collegiate navy, pearl amethyst, and core black can be seen on the upper. The official site introduces the sneaker model as:

"With a reputation for helping players achieve maximum speed and agility on the field, the confidence-enhancing X Crazylight+ Football Boots are designed for game-defining moments."

adidas Football @adidasfootball speed limit exceeded



X Crazylight available on 8/6. speed limit exceededX Crazylight available on 8/6. ⚠️ speed limit exceeded ⚠️X Crazylight available on 8/6. https://t.co/dLl7kmxtpZ

The site further gives details about the sneakers:

"With a semi-translucent mono mesh upper that's reinforced only where absolutely necessary, the limited-edition football boots feel as lightweight as they look. The classic chevron graphics nod to adidas' speed boot heritage, while the PRIMEKNIT collar ensures a supportive and adaptive fit on the pitch. On the firm ground outsole, a propulsive inlay adds head-spinning acceleration."

The upper of the Crallight+ football boots is constructed out of new AEROPACITY SPEEDSKIN+ and AEROCAGE+ materials. Both of the aforementioned materials have been improved to be stable, lightweight, and supportive even when the game is moving at its highest speed.

Pro:Direct Soccer US @ProD_Soccer_US tinyurl.com/4593mdx2



The adidas X Crazylight+ is stripped back for minimum weight and maximum speed Shop now in the World's Largest Bootroom Available now in our UK, US & EU online storesThe adidas X Crazylight+ is stripped back for minimum weight and maximum speedShop now in the World's Largest Bootroom Available now in our UK, US & EU online stores 🔥 tinyurl.com/4593mdx2The adidas X Crazylight+ is stripped back for minimum weight and maximum speed ☁️ Shop now in the World's Largest Bootroom 📲 https://t.co/IMqXF5mUeP

The football boots provide the highest speeds in the game while the players still change directions and dodge defenders without slippage. More technical updates have been added with the addition of SPEEDFRAME outsoles, which are a replacement for the previous carbon plate feature.

The football boots feature AEROPLATE inserts, which can support high-dynamic movements and provide reactions during starts and rapid accelerations. More details, such as lightweight molded sock liners, supportive aerocage+, and propulsive AEROPLAY inlays, further add quality to the item. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of a minimum of 50% recycled content.

The boots can be availed via Adidas and select retailers starting June 8, 2023, for $300.

Poll : 0 votes