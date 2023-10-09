Adidas x Ivy Park Capsule Collection: Where to get, release date and price details explored

Adidas x Ivy Park Capsule Collection is the latest sensation in the fashion world, offering an exquisite blend of athletic finesse and groundbreaking style. This collaboration brings forth an ensemble of products that resonate with themes of power, freedom, and individuality.

Encompassing an array of clothing items, the collection ranges from body-con cropped tops to pants, relaxed 3-D molded knit sweatsuits, and the signature Ivy Park jersey.

But the brilliance doesn't end at apparel. Footwear enthusiasts will be thrilled to find sleek sneakers adorned with molded and debossed designs, as well as a statement-making chunky, over-the-knee boot.

Titled IVY PARK NOIR, this all-black collection serves as the grand finale of the joint venture between Adidas and Ivy Park. Launching on October 12, 2023, with price points ranging from $35 - $350 USD, this collection promises to be a coveted treasure in the closets of many.

Those interested can find this exclusive collection in select Adidas stores, online at adidas.com/ivypark, and in certain partner stores worldwide.

The Adidas x Ivy Park Capsule Collection boasts an array of products that take into account all phases of an active lifestyle.

From warm-up sessions to cooling-down periods, the designs are crafted for everyone. It's evident in their diverse range, which includes tight and loosely fitted styles made from luxurious materials like embossed leather, mesh, and lacquered latex.

Notable items from this collection include body-con cropped tops, pants, 3-D molded knit sweatsuits, multifunctional jackets, and the signature Ivy Park jersey.

Adidas x Ivy Park Capsule Collection (Image via Twitter/@ItmagazineMex)

The Adidas x Ivy Park Capsule collection doesn't stop at clothing. IVY PARK NOIR has taken footwear to a new dimension. Shoes with sleek molded and debossed designs provide a structural base to the collection's sneakers.

But the real showstopper might just be the chunky, over-the-knee boots that bring a utilitarian fantasy to life.

The Noir Influence

The campaign behind the IVY PARK NOIR collection is heavily influenced by the Film Noir genre. It also draws inspiration from iconic photographers like Helmut Newton and Richard Avedon.

This influence is evident in the elevated black-and-white portraits set against a subtle white-grey background. A playful spotlight adds a touch of mystery and freedom, embodying the essence of IVY PARK - fearless confidence and unapologetic self-expression.

About Parkwood Entertainment

Parkwood Entertainment was started by the famous singer Beyoncé in 2010. The company creates films, music, and more.

With extended work locations in LA and NYC, some of their famous projects include movies like "Cadillac Records" and "Black Is King." They also organized big concerts like "The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour."

About Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals is a brand that started in 2001. It's inspired by Adidas's long history of sports products. This brand mixes sports with modern fashion.

Adidas x Ivy Park Capsule Collection glimpse (Image via Twitter/@ItmagazineMex)

Their symbol is the Trefoil logo, which has been around since 1972. They focus on making sportswear that looks cool for everyday wear.

The Adidas x Ivy Park Capsule Collection is not just a collection; it's a statement. Combining the best of both Adidas and Ivy Park, it represents a harmonious blend of sportiness and trend-setting vision.