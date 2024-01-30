Adidas x Malbon Golf Crosby capsule: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Adidas x Malbon Golf is set to bring a capsule collection with an assortment of clothing collection. It boasts the creative prowesses of Adidas and Malbon, adding two cool sneakers from Adidas' revered footwear lineup. The collection pays homage to the multi-media star of the 20th century, Bing Crosby, one of the best vocalists of his time. Crosby also was an avid golfer and actor who had a record in the Guinness Book for his vocals.

The new collection has graphics and polo tee shirts, caps, a cardigan, an anorak hoodie, shorts, pants, and two pairs of sneakers. Though the golf brand prepares men's clothes, this capsule collection is designed for men and women.

To pay tribute to the golfer, the Adidas x Malbon collection hit the market on January 29, 2024, and these pieces are available in both stores. The price ranges between $35 and $300.

Adidas x Malbon capsule collection includes Stan Smith and MC87 sneakers

As mentioned earlier, Adidas' new capsule collection in the golf section, pays tribute to the artist Bing Crosby. To launch this collection, Adidas has collaborated with Malbon Golf, a newly founded apparel store by golf enthusiasts.

In the press release, Adidas introduced the Malbon brand stating that its mission is simple as they want the youth to be a part of the "greatest game on earth."

"Founded in 2017 by culture and golf enthusiasts Stephen and Erica Malbon, the brand launched with a limited collection for men looking to find multi-functional golf apparel that’s made to be worn both on and off the green." The press release read.

The Adidas x Malbon Stan Smith Spikeless Golf shoe is one of the enticing pair in this collection and is a part of the Adidas Stan Smith lineup. The sneakers feature a synthetic upper with textile lining, exuding minimalistic allure. It boasts the spikeless rubber outsole which is designed with titular bubble-shaped bland embellishments, ensuring better traction.

The white upper is etched with a perforated M logo, taking care of the air breathability. The Adidas branding at the heel and co-branding on the tongue finished off the look.

Another sneaker from the Adidas x Malbon collection is the MC87 spikeless shoe. The MC87 sneaker, one of the best-selling shoes from Adidas, takes a cool makeover from the collaboration. The footwear boats are the amalgamation of traditional and modern flairs, ensuring practicality as well.

This particular sneaker features a leather upper and adorns a kiltie over the lace lineup. The perforation design on the upper not only enhances the practicality but adds a modish outlook.

Regarding the Adidas x Malbon collaboration, the creative director of Adidas Golf, Dylan Moore said that they wanted to make pieces based on the golf fashion of the 30s and 40s. Moore added that they wanted to create a collection based on what they saw in old pictures from "Bing's famous Clambakes."

"The entire collection is an ode to what golf and fashion became at that time in history but also celebrates how those same characteristics and fashion styles from that time still live on with golfers today." Dylan noted

The Adidas x Malbon collection also includes a 1/2 zip anorak hoodie, cardigan, sport coat, an assortment of polo tee shirts, graphics tee shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, pants, and shorts, among others.

The Adidas x Malbon collection hit the stores on January 29, 2024, and will be available in Korea and Japan starting January 30, 2024. The price range begins from $35 while the Adidas x Malbon cardigan costs $300. All the pieces are available at Adidas and Malbon Golf.