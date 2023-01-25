Adidas x Pharrell Williams Humanrace NMD S1 MAHBS sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is continuing its partnership with Pharrell Williams' label Humanrace to release a brand new makeover of the NMD S1 MAHBS sneakers, which will debut in the Oatmeal/Blue Corn color scheme.

The upcoming sneaker model is named after a group of humans, a Mob. This shoe is styled to give these mobs an opportunity to be more expressive and appropriate for good.

The shoe will be launched via the official e-commerce Adidas, CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on January 27, 2023.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Pharrell Williams Humanrace NMD S1 MAHBS sneakers

The upcoming Adidas x Pharrell Williams Humanrace NMD S1 MAHBS sneakers will be released in an "Oatmeal / Blue / Corn" color scheme (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pharrell Williams is one of the three stripes label's most notable and consistent collaborators. The duo has worked throughout 2022 to release multiple iconic pairs including the Sichona, HU, NMD S1 Ryat, and Sambas. Now, they are starting the year 2023 with a bang by releasing the MAHB iteration of the NMD S1 sneaker lineage.

The latest NMD S1 MABH sneaker is a classic and is being released under the lifestyle category of the Three Stripes label. While the Three Stripes label faced multiple problems after terminating their contract with Kanye West, Pharrel Williams has been reviving the celebrity collaborative quotient alongside other artists such as Beyonce and Bad Bunny.

Before discussing the NMD S1 MAUBS iteration, the Three Stripes label describes the advanced features of the NMD S1 sneakers, which debuted alongside Humanrace founder Pharrell Williams.

“These Adidas NMD S1 Shoes continue to build on the legacy of the NMD franchise. The sock-like knit upper remains, but the outsole brings in a fresh, disruptive element complete with the signature NMD plugs.”

The latest entry in the NMD S1 sneaker lineage after the recent "RYAT" release is the "MAHBS." The sneaker model's first colorway will arrive in an "Oatmeal / Blue / Corn" color scheme. The official Three Stripes label site introduces the silhouette as:

"An evolution of the NMD led by the idea of using natural materials through the lens of advanced manufacturing. The sleek construction celebrates the feeling of natural materials with a canvas upper that relaxes even more over time for a comfortable look and feel."

The MAHBS iteration is designed using boundary-pushing language. Most of the shoe comes featured with asymmetrical details and bold color-blocking schemes, which extends all the way up to the heel. The thick rope laces add a rough yet trendy look.

Pharrell Williams further commented upon the motives behind the sneaker model via an Instagram post:

“MAHBS, especially the naming convention, are yet another opportunity to be the expression of a group of humans, a mob. But we want to take these expressions and appropriate them for good. Positive propaganda, if you will."

The upper of the sneakers is constructed out of Oatmeal-hued canvas materials. The sneaker is encapsulated with ultra-comfortable BOOST cushioning in the transparent TPU cage of the midsoles. The midsole's TPU plugs further add a visual pop.

The collaborative sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, Humanrace, and the CONFIRMED app on January 27, 2023, at a retail price of $230.

Poll : 0 votes