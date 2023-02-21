Adidas x Rich Mnisi Ultra 4D sneaker pack: Where to buy and more explored 

The German sportswear giant Adidas is reuniting with the South African fashion designer Rich Mnisi. The two debuted their partnership on April 1, 2022, and are now reuniting in 2023 to launch a three-piece Ultra 4D sneaker pack. The duo will launch three brand-new makeovers of the sneaker model to bring forth the "Pride" theme.

The collection pieces are a love letter to his younger queer self, coming clad in neutral black and white color schemes. The 3-piece sneaker collaboration was launched overseas at select locations, including Mainland China, Taiwan, and more. However, the Three Stripes label hasn't announced an official release date for the Global release yet.

According to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Rich Mnisi Ultra 4D "Pride" sneaker pack, which features three new makeovers.

The upcoming Adidas x Rich Mnisi Ultra 4D "Pride" sneaker pack features three brand new makeovers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German Three Stripes label has collaborated once again with the South African-based fashion designer Rich Mnisi and his eponymous contemporary fashion brand, founded in 2014. The fashion designer first collaborated with the German sportswear label to launch the 3-piece Ultra 4D sneaker collection.

This collection is reminiscing about the fashion designer's old days and his younger queer self.

"'Let love be your legacy (let love be your greatest asset).' South African designer Rich Mnisi once wrote this sentence to remind himself when he was young. Today, this sentence has become the main theme of the adidas x Rich Mnisi Pride series concept of design."

The official site further talks about the details of the collection,

"Exploring fluidity, color and pattern, this joint collection embodies a belief in self-expression, imagination and a love of togetherness. We've teamed up with Global Purpose partners, Athlete Ally and Stonewall UK to create this collaborative collection that pays homage to the LGBTQIA+ community."

tensolesdown @tensolesdown The Rich Mnisi x #adidas “Pride Collection” Features Three ULTRA 4D Colorways: Penning a hand-written letter to his… Follow @tensolesdown The Rich Mnisi x #adidas “Pride Collection” Features Three ULTRA 4D Colorways: Penning a hand-written letter to his… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/V03n5uJT6T

The latest "Pride" collection features three Ultra 4D sneaker model colorways. The collection honors the LGBTQIA+ community, which further comes rooted in the celebration of self-love and love unites belief.

Three colorways include -

Ultra 4D "Core Black / Core Black / Carbon" color scheme. Ultra 4D "Wonder White / Wonder White / Gold Metallic" color scheme. Ultra 4D "Core Black / Team College Purple / Semi Impact Orange" color scheme.

The first colorway comes in a triple-black colorway, with the entire shoe clad in a dark jet-black hue. The shoe features faded white-hued speckling details upon the webbed midsoles and heel.

supker @m88855771832 The Rich Mnisi x adidas “Pride Collection” Features Three ULTRA 4D Colorways ift.tt/PLZdDJn The Rich Mnisi x adidas “Pride Collection” Features Three ULTRA 4D Colorways ift.tt/PLZdDJn https://t.co/wPkhHOGNUh

The second colorway comes clad in a counter all-white color scheme with a singular cream composition. This colorway gives a glimpse of golden details over the tongue and heel counter with a gum-dipped tread.

The third silhouette features grey accents upon the midfoot and vamps with a secondary violet hue added upon the profile 3-stripes and sock liners. The tread features a floral arrangement upon a semi-translucent tread.

The shoes feature 3-D printed midsoles, which are soft to the touch and responsive. The upper of all three sneakers are constructed out of primeknit material, adding freedom of movement for feet. The sneaker collection will be launched via Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers in men's sizes.

Poll : 0 votes