Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone Salt sneakers: Everything we know so far

There was a recent appearance on the internet of the Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone Salt colorway. Fans and anyone else who might be interested have been provided a date and time to participate in the online drawing procedure, which was formally announced by the sneaker brand.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone Salt sneakers will accept entries until March 11, 2024, at 8:30 PM GMT +5:30, according to the brand's official website. These pairs will be sold for $210 each and will be available through the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

The winners of this draw will be informed by the shoe brand. Participants can check their sizes with the brand’s size chart and enter the online draw. The sizes offered for this sneaker are US4 to US17 for adults.

Additionally, the kids and infant sizes are also offered with price tags of $145 and $125, respectively.

More details about the Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone Salt sneakers

A closer look at the Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone Salt sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Adidas continues to release new Yeezy items, such as the adidas Yeezy 500 "Stone Salt" and the "Flax" Yeezy Boost 350 V2. These releases demonstrate Adidas' commitment to satisfying the requirements of its customers and maintaining the excitement of the Yeezy range.

The famous rubber sole of the shoe is crafted from a combination of mesh, suede, and leather, while the shoe itself stays true to its original form. Both ease and convenience are ensured by the introduction of adiPRENE+ cushioning into the design elements. The combined effort of materials and technology in this product gives equal weight to both aesthetics and functionality.

Don’t miss out on the Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone Salt variant that is currently available for online draw.

In addition to the Yeezy 500, the shoe brand is also offering the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Flax colorway to fans. These pairs can also be availed of with a similar online draw process, and the entries for this pair will also be accepted until March 11, 2024. They are marked with a $230 price label. These pairs will also be traded via the brand’s CONFIRMED app.