Admiral Atticus Noble in Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire villain, explained

Admiral Atticus Noble, the Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire villain is none other than Ed Skrein, who played the role of Daario Naharis in the Game of Thrones. Zack Snyder casts Skrein as the villain in the movie while Huisman plays the hero. Interestingly, Huisman had taken up the role of Daario Naharis after Skrein had left Game of Thrones.

Rebel Moon is called Zack Snyder's Star Wars. It seems Star Wars and Game of Thrones have somewhere influenced Snyder's casting for the movie. Skrein's performance as Admiral Atticus Noble, Zack Snyder's antagonist in Rebel Moon, exemplifies his skill as a cold and ruthless right-hand man.

Admiral Atticus as Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire villain Skrein is Regent King Balisarius's malevolent right-hand man

Something about Ed Skrein screams villain. His resting villain face is his claim to fame, but it is also his brilliant acting that makes villains stand out. Rebel Moon—Part One: A Child of Fire, a new Snyder movie, features him as the heartless Admiral Atticus Noble, and he might win the award for best actor this year.

Ed Skrein returns in a negative role as Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire villain, the cold-blooded Admiral Atticus Noble. The job of apprehending the Bloodaxe insurgents was bestowed upon Admiral Noble, the military commander of the Imperium, by Regent King Balisarius.

While looking for the rebels, the Admiral and his force stopped in the Veldt to restock their food supplies. During his dogged pursuit of the rebels, he tracks down Darius, a leader of the Bloodaxe.

Despite being reborn at the end of Rebel Moon, Noble manages to survive by eliminating as many rebels as he can before Kora abandons him for dead.

Talking to the Hollywood Reporter about playing Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire villain, Skrein says he was inspired by the British star, Olivia Colman, who is known to have won numerous awards including the Oscar, BAFTAs, Emmys, and Golden Globes. On mimicking Colman's 'sing-songy' voice, Skrein said:

"I’ve been a big fan of her work since Peep Show, but what she did on The Crown was really interesting. So, the voice is not exclusively based on her accent on The Crown, but it’s based on her. I thought that would really throw things off to almost hear her voice coming out of my mouth."

As the Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire villain, Skrein joyfully pushed the boundaries of savagery, hardness, harshness, and utter lack of empathy and conscience in his role as Balisarius's malevolent right-hand man in the film.

What is Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire about?

A new definition of "Snyderverse" is introduced by Snyder's Star Wars–inspired two-parter Rebel Moon. Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, has crash-landed on the tranquil farming planet Veldt in the galactic periphery, and viewers are introduced to this original sci-fi property.

As the mysterious outsider adjusts to her new home, her troubled history comes crashing back when Veldt refuses to provide resources to the tyrannical army of Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee).

With the threat of war looming, Kora must rally fighters who are prepared to take the lead in overthrowing the Motherworld's dictatorship.

Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire villain and his amazing performance has been available to watch with a subscription on Netflix since December 21, 2023.