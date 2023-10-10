Assassin's Creed Mirage Contact the Rebels walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Ubisoft has recently published Assassin's Creed Mirage, the thirteenth major installment in the Assassin's Creed series that is packed with new missions and side quests. Among these missions is the Contact the Rebels, which is part of the main mission line that you need to complete. While not overly complicated, this quest requires you to navigate a landscape filled with vigilant guards and challenges.

You'll have to rely on your combat skills as you work through the quest's objectives. Here's a guide to help you complete the Contact the Rebels mission in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Contact the Rebels quest objectives

There are three main objectives under the Contact the Rebels quest. Like most missions, you can try to utilize Enkidu for easier and quicker results. Before heading into the mission, try to get the help of Enkidu in marking the enemy territory and estimating the enemies you'll be facing. You can also get information on which path to take that will give you the least hassle.

There are also lots of environmental aspects you can use. For example, throwing knives on a pulley rope will allow the cargo to fall down and crush your enemies. And speaking of throwing knives, it will be an essential skill in this quest as it makes you stealthier when defeating closely grouped opponents.

Find Beshi

Beshi location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

The first thing you'll need to do is find Beshi. Go to the Upper Harbor, northeast of the Harbiyah Bureau. This is the best time to utilize Enkidu. Send him out to mark the spot before heading there.

Free The Rebels

There are three main rebels that need to be liberated. Again, use your scout to mark each of their locations. To complete the mission, you'll need to defeat the guards and have a couple of interactions with their surrounding NPCs.

First rebel location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

If you head to the northern part first, you'll find a rebel behind a trapped door within the hovel. You can either dispatch the guard and get the key, or you can use the pickpocket skill.

Second rebel location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

For the second rebel, you'll be on the water. The nearby ship will have two guards for this one, and you need to defeat both.

Third rebel location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

The third rebel is pretty easy to spot. The location will be under a red canopy. However, you might have a difficult time with all the guards surrounding him. This is where your stealth and throwing knife skills come in.

Regroup With Beshi

Head back to Beshi after freeing all rebels (Image via Ubisoft)

After successfully freeing all the rebels, meet up with Beshi at the smaller dock located south of the harbor. Initiate a conversation with him to bring the quest to a triumphant conclusion. You will be rewarded with Power Favor Tokens for completing the quest.

These tokens act as currency for enlisting the aid of guards, mercenaries, and rebels. With these tokens at your disposal, you gain the ability to infiltrate areas discreetly, essentially making yourself nearly invisible to prying eyes. Those who do happen to spot you will curiously choose to remain silent.

This wraps up our Contact the Rebels quest guide in Assassin's Creed Mirage.