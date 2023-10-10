Assassin's Creed Mirage First Order walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage provides a more compact and linear gameplay experience compared to AC Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, which were the last three games in the series. This newest installment is similar to earlier games in the series, which is a change welcomed by fans of the game who have grown tired of the massive worlds and RPG elements that were the focus of the last three games.

Assassin's Creed Mirage follows Basim Ibn Ishaq in ninth-century Baghdad. The game tells Basim's story as he journeys from a street thief to a master assassin as part of the Hidden Ones organization.

To progress through Basim's story, you will need to complete several missions. One of the main missions in the game is called First Order, and here is how to complete it.

Assassin's Creed Mirage First Order quest objectives

First Order will occur very early in Assassin's Creed Mirage. It will immediately follow the A Delicate Alliance mission, which happens once you've freed Ali from prison.

This mission will give Basim his first major assassination in the game, Al-Ghul. Most of the mission will center around luring him into a vulnerable position.

Follow Roshan

Roshan will lead you to Al-Ghul's location (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

The first objective of this mission is quite simple. You simply need to follow Roshan to the Caravanserai, which is a compound in the desert. As you travel with her, she will talk about several things, including how impressive Basim was during his training.

Eventually, you two will reach Al-Ghul's location. Roshan will then allow you to tackle the mission on your own.

Lure Al-Ghul Out

There are several options to lure Al-Ghul out in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

Al-Ghul is hiding inside the compound, and he will need to be forced to reveal himself. Use Enkidu to scout the area to find out how you can do this.

Using Enkidu, you will be given two options. You can help the merchants reclaim some of their confiscated goods, or you can help the enslaved migrant workers. The merchant is on the east side of the compound, and to help him, find his crate of goods inside the compound and return it to him.

Alternatively, if you prefer to aid the migrant workers, you will need to look for their handler. The handler is on the southwest side inside the Caravanserai, but you will need to get to him without being spotted.

Upon reaching the handler, you can either purchase the deed for 15,000 Dirham, or you can steal it from him by pickpocketing it.

If you want to learn about how to get more money, check out this guide on how you can farm Dirham quickly in the game.

Assassinate Al-Ghul

Al-Ghul will stand on this balcony, leaving him exposed (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

Regardless of how you choose to lure your target, he will reveal himself on the huge balcony in the middle of the Caravanserai. Once he is up there, you can climb up onto the roof above him and perform an aerial assassination, which will trigger a cutscene.

After the cutscene, your very first assassination target in Assassin's Creed Mirage will be dead, and the story can progress further.

Apart from any loot you pick up, you will be rewarded with Assassin's Focus, which allows Basim to perform several assassinations in quick succession.

Besides completing story missions, there are several side activities for you to do. If you want to take some time to complete side missions, check out this guide for Tales of Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage.