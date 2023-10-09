5 tips and tricks for combat in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Ubisoft's latest addition to its vast roster of games is Assassin's Creed Mirage. With this new title in the historical Assassin's Creed franchise, the studio promises a return to the basics. Compared to the newer titles, Mirage feels more like the first game in this series or similar to AC Unity. It is evident from the start of Ubisoft's 2023 title that engaging enemies in head-on conflicts is not the way to go.

The game is mainly centered around stealth, and the developers provide you with lots of tools to excel at it. This includes throwing knives and smoke bombs. If you are not careful while playing Assassin's Creed Mirage, you may find yourself in hot water. Here are a few pointers to keep in mind when confronting foes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Some things to keep in mind when engaging foes in Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) Use Enkidu to scan for potential threats

Basim's eagle is named after one of the key characters from the Epic of Gilgamesh (Image via Ubisoft)

Since Assassin's Creed Origins, using a bird to obtain a lay of many important trinkets on the map and your opponents' locations has been a key component. Mirage retains this and introduces players to Enkidu, Basim's eagle companion. This bird can be used to highlight any danger around you as soon as your quest as an assassin begins in Baghdad.

You can always use your eagle to scout and mark all enemies while approaching an encampment or restricted area.

2) Stealth is your key to success

Finally, an Assassin's Creed game where you have to be stealthy (Image via Ubisoft)

Before the game's release, Ubisoft had clarified that Mirage would be focused on stealth — unlike the action-oriented gameplay of AC Odyssey or Valhalla. Basim has very low health and will die easily if you try to engage in head-on combat. You have a lot of gadgets at your disposal that facilitate stealth-based gameplay, like throwing knives and smoke bombs.

Stay low, plot a route to eliminate opposing guards, and gradually diminish their numbers. This way, even if you are driven into combat, you will have fewer foes to deal with.

3) Master parry and dodge

Combat in Mirage can be challenging yet satisfying (Image via Ubisoft)

It's not always possible to avoid battle. At times, you will find yourself facing a group of soldiers, ready to end your career as an assassin. Mastering the parry and dodge mechanics come in handy while facing a squadron of Baghdad's elite infantry in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Most of their strikes can be deflected. When you parry an enemy attack at the right time, you can swiftly counterattack and kill them. However, not every strike can be deflected. Prepare to evade blows when your enemies start glowing red, or it may be game over for you. However, keep an eye on your stamina bar because dodging depletes it.

4) There is no shame in running away from a fight

You play as an assassin, not a warrior in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Mirage, like its predecessors, allows you to flee a combat scenario if things begin to go wrong. Basim is an assassin, not a mercenary like Odyssey's Eagle Bearer or a Viking raider like Valhalla's Eivor. He can blend into the crowd like a shadow.

This title presents plenty of ways you can hide. Break line of sight from your enemies, and then you can hide in hay bales, sit on a bench, blend in with the civilians, lay low in other hiding spots present throughout the city of Baghdad. Once your foes have lost track of you, you can go after them again.

5) Use your environment to your advantage

Master your environment and lure your foes into a trap in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the franchise's core features is that these AC games allow for stealth takedowns from certain objects, such as bushes or haystacks. Assassin's Creed Mirage also allows you to perform them and adds more ways to do so.

You can lie low in bushes, certain rooms, or haybales and lure enemies towards you. Once they're close, you can end their lives and conceal their bodies in these hiding areas. Throwing knives can also be used to perform environmental kills, such as dropping hanging objects on foes or blowing up oil jars near foes.

That's it for this guide. For more such content, follow Sportskeeda.