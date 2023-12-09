Ado Wish World tour powered by Cruchyroll Europe and US 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Ado Wish World tour powered by Cruchyroll Europe and US 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 9, 2024, to April 1, 2024, in venues across Europe and the US. These will be preceded by the Asia leg of the world tour.

The singer announced her new tour - which will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Brussels, and Dusseldorf - via a trailer on her official YouTube channel on December 7, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from December 11, 2023, 7 am PT, exclusively to CrunchyRoll fan club members. It can be accessed with the code CRUNCHYROLL.

General tickets for the tour will be available from December 15, 2023, 10 am CST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official tour website or via CrunchyRoll's page on the tour.

Ado Wish World tour powered by Cruchyroll Europe and US 2024: A full list of venues

Ado is set to perform across Asia on the first leg of her world tour, which will then be followed by the Europe and North America tour. The singer tweeted to her fans after the announcement of the tour that she was excited as well as nervous to meet them all:

The full list of dates and venues for Ado Wish World tour powered by Cruchyroll Europe and US 2024 is given below:

March 9, 2024 - Brussels, Belgium at ING Arena

March 11, 2024 - Paris, France at Zénith Paris at La Villette

March 13, 2024 - London, UK at Troxy

March 16, 2024- - Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Halle

March 23, 2024 - New York City, New York at Palladium Times Square

March 25, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at The Riviera Theatre

March 29, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Peacock Theatre

April 1, 2024 - Austin, Texas at H-E-B Center

The dates and venues for the Ado Wish World tour Asia leg are also as follows:

February 4, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome

February 7, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan at Taipei Music Center

February 18, 2024 – Hong Kong, China at AsiaWorld-Expo, Runway 11

February 21, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Mega Star Arena

February 24, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at KINTEX HALL 10

February 27, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia at The Kasablanka Hall

More about Ado's music career

Ado was born on October 24, 2002. The singer started exhibiting an interest towards music after gaining familiarity with the Niconico video sharing platform on Nintendo 3DS. She eventually started performing as a cover singer on the platform and soon gained a following on the internet.

This subsequently led to the release of her official debut with Universal Music Japan in 2020, with the release of her single Usseewa. The single was a major success, peaking as a chart topper on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 single chart.

Kyōgen, the singer's debut album, was released on January 26, 2022, via Virgin Music. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Japanese album chart and sold more than 300,000 copies overall.

Ado provided the music for the film One Piece Film: Red, with the single New Genesis, peaking as a chart topper on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 singles chart as well as Apple's Global Top 100 singles chart.