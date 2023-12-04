MCND’s 2024 ODD-VENTURE tour US and Europe: Dates, tickets, venues, and more

MCND’s 2024 ODD-VENTURE tour US and Europe is scheduled to be held from January 20, 2024, to February 18, 2024, in venues across mainland United States and Europe. The tour is in support of the group's newest EP of the same name, which was released on November 22, 2023.

The group announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Athens, Lyons, New York City, and more, via a post on their official Instagram page on December 1, 2023:

Tickets for the Europe leg of the tour will be available from December 6, 2023, at 12:00 pm CET via Envol Prod page for the band.

Tickets for the US leg of the tour are currently available from Kpop Tickets. Tickets are priced between $192.32 and $279.32 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and seating.

MCND’s 2024 ODD-VENTURE tour US and Europe dates

MCND released their latest EP, Odd-Venture, on November 22, 2023. The EP peaked at number 22 on the Korean album chart and has sold approximately 8000 copies since its release.

Now the group is set to perform across mainland Europe and North America as part of their second tour, after a successful first tour across 2022 in support of their EP The Earth: Secret Mission.

The full list of dates and venues for the MCND’s 2024 ODD-VENTURE tour US and Europe is given below:

January 20, 2024 – Athens, Greece at Gagarin 205

January 21, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at Durer Kert

January 23, 2024 – Paris, France at Alhambra

January 24, 2024 – Lyon France at La Rayonne

January 25, 2024 – London, England at O2 Academy

January 27, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbia Theater

January 28, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Proxima

February 9, 2024 – New York City, New York at Racket NYC

February 11, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Distro Music Hall

February 13, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Variety Playhouse

February 14, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at South Side Music Hall

February 16, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Fort Mason Cowell Theater

February 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Avalon Hollywood

More on MCND's music career

MCND released their debut EP, Into the Ice Age, on February 27, 2020. It peaked at number 8 on the Korean album chart and sold around 19,000 copies since its release.

The group released their second EP, Earth Age, on August 20, 2020. The EP peaked at number 3 on the Korean album chart. The EP remains the group's most successful one till date, having sold more than 29,000 copies since its release.

MCND Age, the third EP and second most successful project of the group, was released on January 8, 2021. The album peaked at number 4 on the Korean album chart and has sold around 25,000 copies since its release.

The Earth: Secret Mission's Chapter.1, the first half of the group's fourth EP, was released on August 31, 2021, and peaked at number 6 on the Korean album chart. Meanwhile, The Earth: Secret Mission, Chapter.2 was released on July 7, 2022, and peaked at number 17 on the Korean album chart.

The Earth: Secret Mission's Chapter.1 has sold around 26,000 copies so far, while the The Earth: Secret Mission, Chapter.2 has recorded sales of around 17,000.