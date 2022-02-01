What is ‘Adults Adopting Adults’ all about? Release date, trailer, and more

A&E's new show Adults Adopting Adults, has arrived to revamp the meaning of family. The primitive belief about family is the blood we carry in our veins. But is it so? The new docu-series has embarked on a journey to tell people about stories of adults adopting adults in the real world.

The show premieres on January 31 with six Americans ready to legally adopt adults in the US. It's going to feature true stories of people willing to get adopted to live with their "chosen families" that make them feel loved.

Adults Adopting Adults will take viewers through an unprecedented series of heart-touching adoptions and some unpleasant ones.

Everything about 'Adults Adopting Adults'

The brand new show is all set to bring viewers an unbelievable 10-episode adoption series. It will feature people who are seeking adoption for many unfortunate reasons.

These people have faced negligence, disastrous childhood memories, disruptive upbringing, and most importantly, instability with their families. To get away with these issues once and for all, these people have made themselves available for adoption.

Meanwhile, people who are willing to adopt have dealt with loneliness in their middle age or simply want to adopt someone to look after their property.

The show's new trailer has made viewers glance at some of the most eye-popping stories. It features a US-settled elderly German prince seeking to adopt an adult to look after him and also take his royal title once he is dead. There are also stories of people wanting to get adopted just to have grandparents. However, there are also adoption stories in the series that suggest a sinister impression.

Moreover, the US has provisions for adult adoption that vary from state to state. The show will feature adoption stories abiding by such provisions.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Follows six stories of adults seeking legal adoption with a sincere desire for a true family."

Release date and where to watch

The adoption-based docu-series is premiering on January 31 every Monday at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Apart from the channel A&E, viewers can watch the show on the A&E app and also on the A&E website. The show is produced by Glass Entertainment Group for A&E.

Moreover, it has managed to kick in with fans' interest. They have been looking forward to it with great curiosity.

Edited by R. Elahi