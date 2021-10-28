Former After School member Lizzy's sentence reduced to a fine for DUI accident

Former After School member Lizzy has been asked to pay a fine for causing a car accident while driving under the influence.

Lizzy, also known as Park Soo Young, ran into a taxi in May 2021, while driving while intoxicated. While the prosecution had originally requested a one-year prison sentence, it was eventually reduced to a hefty fine of 15 million won.

On May 18, Lizzy aka Park Soo Young got into an accident while driving under the influence in Seoul’s Gangnam district. While neither party suffered major injuries, the former K-pop idol’s license was revoked due to her high blood alcohol level, which was at 0.8 percent.

The former idol was initially indicted without detention for violating the Road Traffic Act by driving under the influence. The prosecution also took into consideration the fact that the taxi driver had suffered enough injury to require two weeks of treatment for full recovery, adding to the charge of dangerous driving under the 'Additional Punishment Law on Specific Crimes'.

In Lizzy’s first trial, on September 27, the prosecution had requested that the singer be charged with a one-year prison sentence.

Lizzy had apologized for her actions, saying:

"I apologize to the taxi driver and to the general public who could have fallen as a victim of my hasty decision. I have been advocating against driving under the influence, and yet I have done the very same thing due to my ill-advised decision at the moment."

During the latest trial, though, the sentence was reduced. On October 28, a second trial took place, where Lizzy’s sentence was reduced to a fine of 15 million Won (approximately $12,790).

In the trial, the Seoul Central District Court said,

“While the defendant was intoxicated and in a state in which she could not drive normally, she caused a car accident that injured the victim. Her blood alcohol level was also high, and a punishment that suits these factors was needed.”

The court justified the reduced sentence by pointing out that the DUI was Lizzy’s first offense, and that the injury sustained was minor. The former After School member’s evident guilt too, seems to have been a reason behind the reduced punishment. The court continued,

“We took into consideration the fact that it is the defendant’s first-time offense, that the victim’s injury is minor, and that the defendant handed her car over to display her determination to prevent the offense from reoccurring.”

The K-pop idol had earlier tearfully apologized to her fans on Instagram Live, proclaiming that her life was over. Lizzy had also pointed out the severe hate she had received for her mistake.

Fans of the former idol can heave a sigh of relief, now that Lizzy does not have to go jail. Considering the severity of drinking and driving, a fine is a slap on the wrist and the artist is lucky to be able to move on with her life.

