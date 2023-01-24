Netflix's new Mexican drama series, Against the Ropes, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 3 am ET. The series tells the story of a mother who's desperately looking to mend her relationship with her daughter.

It stars Caraly Sánchez in one of the key roles, along with several others portraying significant supporting roles. Popular WWE superstar Rey Mysterio also plays a guest role in the show.

Against the Ropes explores themes like redemption, inspiration, and the determination to survive hardships

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Against the Ropes, aka Contra las cuerdas, on January 9, 2023. It shows the return of protagonist Angela, played by Caraly Sánchez, as she tries to get life back on track after returning from prison, while also looking to regain her daughter's love and respect.

The trailer briefly touches upon several key, emotional moments from the series, but it doesn't give away any spoilers. Overall, the trailer maintains an intriguingly dramatic tone that fans of underdog movies and shows would certainly love.

Here's a short description of the movie, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''After being released from prison for a crime she didn’t commit, Ángela decides to win back the love and respect of her young daughter Rocío, who’s a fan of lucha libre, by entering the wrestling ring herself as a mysterious new persona.''

Based on the fascinating trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a powerful and entertaining drama that explores a number of complex themes like redemption, inspiration, and the determination to survive hardships in life, among various others.

Details about the number of episodes in the show are not revealed yet, but fans can expect all episodes to premiere on the same day, on January 25, 2023, as per the usual Netflix release format.

A quick look at Against the Ropes cast

Against the Ropes stars Caraly Sánchez in the lead role of Angela, who has just been released from prison and is trying her best to get her life back on track. One of her biggest priorities is to reconnect with her daughter and win back her love and respect.

Angela's daughter is known to be a huge fan of the lucha libre style of wrestling. So in order to regain her respect, Angela enters the ring disguised as a mysterious wrestler. Caraly looks in phenomenal form in the series' trailer, capturing the numerous complex shades of her character with remarkable ease.

She perfectly embodies her character's fierce determination and resilience and promises to deliver a riveting performance in the series. Apart from Against the Ropes, the actress has previously starred in numerous popular and acclaimed films and shows over the years like Coyote, An Unknown Enemy, and Somos, to name a few.

Starring alongside Caraly Sanchez in pivotal supporting roles are actors like Scarlet Gruber, Giovanna Zacarías, and Cuauhtli Jiménez, among various others.

Iconic wrestler Rey Mysterio reportedly portrays the role of the protagonist's mentor who trains her in the unique lucha libre wrestling style. Fans can look forward to a memorable cameo from him.

Don't forget to catch Against the Ropes on Netflix on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

