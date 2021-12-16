'Aggretsuko' season 4 review: Retsuko and Haida's tale 

Your favorite anthropomorphic red panda is back in another season of Aggretsuko. The beloved Japanese animated comedy series has had a successful run for three seasons on Netflix, with the fourth one releasing on December 16, 2021.

Aggretsuko has been created by Rarecho and features voices by Kaolip, Komegumi Koiwasaki, Maki Tsuruta, Sohta Arai,, and many more. The series is based on a group of anthropomorphic animals working at a deadbeat trading company. The show has received acclaim for its satirical portrayal of the Japanese workplace culture.

The official synopsis for Aggretsuko reads:

"Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the Red Panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work."

What's new in 'Aggretsuko' season 4?

In season 3, fans of Aggretsuko saw Retsuko rise to fame with her death metal singing as part of the OTM Girls band. However, at the end of the season, after a toxic fan accosted Retsuko, she shut herself out from the world. Eventually, Haida dragged her out of her mother's house and promised to keep her safe.

Last season also saw Retsuko rejecting Haida's feelings and the two simply returning to their workplace as friends. Season 4 of Aggretsuko largely focuses on the back and forth dynamic between Retsuko and Haida.

He walks her home every night to ensure her safety, but he can never muster up the courage to ask her out. The reason? He doesn't think he's good enough for her. He is just another face in the crowd. The more Retsuko tries to figure out why he's acting weird around her, the more disappointed she is.

Meanwhile, the workplace undergoes some transformations. With the CEO in the hospital, Himuro is appointed as his replacement. The new uptight and arrogant CEO lays off several workers and even fires Director Ton after Retsuko and Fenneko accidentally rat him out.

Aggretsuko season 4 sees Haida's descent from grace as he arouses suspicion by being in cahoots with Himuro, the only person who appears to value him.

Haida may not have succeeded at confessing his feelings for Retsuko, but he did achieve a lot in the workplace under Himuro's new regime. However, his accomplishments came at a cost – his dignity. As Retsuko and her friends grow suspicious of Haida trying to cook the books for Himuro, they devise a master plan to catch him red-handed.

Is 'Aggretsuko' season 4 worth the watch?

Every season of Aggretsuko tackles a new development in Retsuko's life but in season 4, the limelight is also shared by Haida, whose character arc is equally interesting. With just 10 episodes, each ranging from 16-27 minutes, Aggretsuko season 4 is easily binge-worthy.

The anime is known for its gripping plot despite revolving around characters in a deadbeat office. If you've been following the anime for the past three seasons, definitely give the latest one a watch!

Aggretsuko season 4 is now available to stream on Netflix.

