AGLXY X The Book of Boba Fett collection: Where to buy, price, and more about the Star Wars Day collab

AGLXY will celebrate Star Wars Day, also known as May the Fourth Be With You, with something special. The outer space-inspired brand officially known as Ageless Galaxy, is collaborating with the popular Disney series, The Book of Boba Fett, for a capsule drop.

The AGLXY x The Book of Boba Fett collaboration will include five fun pieces. The collection will feature an apparel line consisting of tees, hoodies, and a bag . You can pre-order the collection online on the brand's official e-commerce site. The collaboration will officially launch on May 14, 2022.

More about the upcoming AGLXY X The Book of Boba Fett collection

AGLXY X The Book of Boba Fett collection (Image via aglxy)

The Ageless Galaxy x The Book of Boba Fett was officially launched for pre-order on the webstore of the label on May 1, 2022, and will be available to pre-order online until May 13, 2022. The collection is a commemoration of the 'May The Fourth Be With You' day.

The capsule collection highlights the new adventures which are thrilling for fans of the bounty hunter Boba Fett and his sidekick Fennec Shand. The two characters navigate the galaxy's underworld and return to Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory, which was once ruled by Jabba and his crime syndicate. The description reads:

"Ageless Galaxy launches a collection to honor the galaxy’s most infamous bounty hunter. A thrilling new adventure finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

The collection includes three tees, a hoodie, and a sling bag.

1) Galatic Outlaw Shoulder Bag is available in a black colorway for $57.78.

2) Galactic Outlaw Hooded Sweater will be available in an olive green colorway for $69.73 in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.

3) The three tees will be available in different colors at $37.86 each. The size range begins from XS and goes up till 3XL.

The pieces from the collection pay homage to the adventurous spirit of the series with spacecraft rendering and Boba Fett graphics. Popular phrases like "Build To Roam the Galaxy" and "Galactic Outlaw" are highlighted prominently across the collection.

The space fantasy capsule can now be pre-ordered on the label's website. You can purchase it officially from May 14, 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee