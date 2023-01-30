AGT: All-Stars 2023 episode 5 release date, air time, and performances

The America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars is set to air a brand new episode on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode is set to feature 10 former contestants from across different Got Talent franchises worldwide, competing against each other to win the coveted title and $1 million grand cash prize.

Episode 5 of AGT: All-Stars will have viewers witness some of the most unforgettable acts that have been displayed in the franchise. The list of contestants this week includes singers, comedians, magicians, ventriloquists, and variety acts.

Former winners and finalists will take to the stage to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the live audience and viewers back home.

Each week, the hit talent competition series will see two acts from the 10 contestants advance to the Top 11 and compete in the grand finale. One will be decided by the judges' golden buzzer and the other act will be collectively decided by the superfans voting from all across America.

AGT: All-Stars episode 5 is set to feature a variety of acts

AGT: All-Stars has seen an interesting amount of talent over the past 4 weeks this season. As the episode progresses, the competition is only going to get tougher as the contestants will bring it their all to prove that they are worthy of being in the running for the title.

With such high stakes, it will be interesting to see the level and variety of talent showcased this week.

The contestants taking the stage in episode 5 of the competition are as follows:

1) Peter Rosalita - Singer from America's Got Talent season 16

2) Axel Blake - Comedian from Britain's Got Talent 2022 - (WINNER)

3) Mandy Harvey - Singer from America's Got Talent season 12

4) Yumbo Dump - Variety act from Asia’s Got Talent 2017 and America’s Got Talent Season 13

5) Mervant Vera - Magician from America’s Got Talent Season 17

6) Tom Ball - Singer from Britain's Got Talent 2022

7) World Taekwondo Demonstration Team - Variety act from America’s Got Talent Season 16

8) Jasper Cherry - Magician from Britain’s Got Talent 2021

9) Ana-Maria Mărgean - Ventriloquist from Romania’s Got Talent 2021 (WINNER)

10) Archie Williams - Singer from America’s Got Talent Season 15

So far, eight acts have already advanced to the AGT: All-Stars finale. Based on the superfans' vote, hand balancers Bello Sisters, aerialist Aidan Bryant, saxophonist Avery Dixon, and aerialists Power Duo moved ahead in the competition.

Other acts that have received the coveted Golden Buzzer include Light Balance Kids (Howie Mandel), Detroit Youth Choir (host Terry Crews), comedian Mike E. Winfield (Simon Cowell), and child magician Aidan McCann (Heidi Klum).

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, two former winners, comedian Axel Blake and ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean will compete for a second chance at winning the title. Viewers will have to tune in to find out if they will create history by winning the competition a second time or if the other finalists will claim.

The upcoming episode will have the Golden Buzzer be pressed through a group decision between the judges and host Terry Crews.

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has been getting more interesting with each passing episode. The upcoming weeks will make the show more dramatic as many other contestants are still left to compete and only 3 acts will be advancing to the Top 11. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what more is in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All-Stars this Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

