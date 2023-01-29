 AGT: All-stars early release: 11-year-old Rosalita all set to win judges’ hearts in episode 5

America's Got Talent spin-off AGT: All-Stars will return with a brand new episode on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. 11-year-old singer Peter Rosalita is all set to make his appearance and display his talents in front of the audience to compete for the title. The contestant, who previously appeared on season 16 of AGT, is set to wow viewers with his polished singing skills and charming personality.

Episode 5 of AGT: All-Stars is set to witness the next set of 10 former contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises. They will perform and try to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the live audience and viewers, to make it to the Top 11 and ultimately win the coveted title and the grand cash prize.

AGT: All-Stars contestant Peter Rosalita will wow the judges in episode 5

Singer Peter Rosalita previously competed in season 16 of AGT. A Filipino native, he was born and brought up in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and has been passionate about singing since he was six years old. With his parents' support, he reached the reality talent competition and stunned the judges with his performance.

Rosalita worked his way up through all the obstacles during his stint in the competition and reached the semi-finals. However, he missed out on competing in the finals. Ahead of his performance on AGT: All-Stars, the contestant reflected on his debut journey when he auditioned with the Celine Dion song All By Myself.

The scene shifted to a flashback of his auditions when Simon confessed that parts of Rosalita's performance gave him goosebumps. The contestant revealed that the act got him 15 million views and was tweeted by Celine Dion. Although the singer made it to the semi-finals, his nervousness got the best of him as he stumbled ahead of his performance and asked the AGT team to start over.

The judges praised him for not letting a hiccup interfere with his singing. But due to the audience's choice of magician Dustin Tavella, he was eventually eliminated before the grand finale. Rosalita confessed, however, that the show had changed his life and that he had returned more confident and mature.

As the AGT: All-Stars contestant made his way to the stage, the judges greeted him with Heidi calling him "still one of the best-dressed men in showbiz." Upon being asked what he wanted to achieve by competing again, Rosalita expressed that he wanted to become recognized as an international singer and wanted to release an album.

The singer was seemingly nervous to perform in front of thousands of people. However, as he began singing Go the Distance by Michael Bolton, Rosalita was met with a lot of applause and received a standing ovation from the judges and viewers. He was "belting the song out," Heidi claimed, and inquired as to what transpired following his performance the last time.

Rosalita recalled to the AGT: All-Stars judges that he got a puppy named Cookie and showed them a picture. He also confessed to being more nervous this time as he had to perform with a sore throat. Howie expressed that irrespective of the issue, the singer performed well and had improved a lot.

Simon said that the performance could put Rosalita into the finals. After he left, the judges deemed the contestant "charming."

The hit series will have two contestants from the 10 performing acts move to the Top 11 to compete in the grand finale. The voting results, which will be announced at the end of the episode, will determine which act is chosen by the judges' group Golden Buzzer and which is chosen by superfans from throughout America. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness which acts will go through.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All-Stars this Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

