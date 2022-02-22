What is Spina Bifida? Condition explained as Aaron "WHEELZ" Fotheringham earns golden buzzer with wheelchair flip on AGT: Extreme

America's Got Talent: Extreme host Terry Crews wasn't kidding when he said, "We bout to put on a show." Aaron "WHEELZ" Fotheringham proved him right and how.

From the get-go, the WCMX athlete made it clear his stunt wasn't for the faint-hearted. Of the seven contestants who auditioned in episode one, two earned golden buzzers. Born with Spina Bifida, Aaron "WHEELZ" Fotheringham was one of them.

It takes a special kind of courage to step out in a world that constantly judges, but WHEELZ put all that behind him when he decided to pursue what he loved and be the best wheelchair athlete there is.

What is Spina Bifida? Aaron WHEELZ Fotheringham's birth condition explained

According to the CDC, Spina Bifida is a birth condition that affects the spine. It can impact any part of the spine if the neural tube doesn't close. If this doesn't happen, the backbone that protects the spinal cord doesn't form, which then results in damage to the nerves and spinal cord.

There are three types of Spina Bifida: Myelomeningocele, Meningocele, and Spina Bifida Occulta. The condition can be detected during pregnancy. However, Occulta continues to be difficult to diagnose even during adulthood.

WHEELZ earns golden buzzer on AGT: Extreme

To hurtle down a ramp that is as high as a multi-storey building in a wheelchair is no small feat. Aaron "WHEELZ" Fotheringham knew it was going to be tough, but he didn't let his fear get in the way.

As a mark of respect, judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella, and Travis Pastrana decided to climb the structure and cheer Aaron "WHEELZ" Fotheringham on as he attempted the one-of-a-kind stunt.

The first round didn't go as planned. He failed to land on his wheels but wasn't ready to give up. Later, he not only rolled down the ramp with twice the confidence but did a perfect backflip on his wheelchair that earned him the goldenbuzzer.

Who is Aaron "WHEELZ" Fotheringham?

The four-time winner of the WCMX World Championships from Las Vegas, Nevada is one of six adopted children. From a very young age, he knew the birth condition wasn't going to stop him from doing what he loved.

At age eight, he started going to the skateparks where his older brother Brian would ride. From watching the show from behind the fence to being a part of it, WHEELZ has had quite the journey.

His website further reads:

At the beginning of his career, Aaron entered and won a few BMX Freestyle competitions, including the legendary 2005 Vegas AmJam BMX Finals, but for Aaron that was always secondary to the joy of riding and hanging out with friends at all the skateparks in Las Vegas.

Over the years, WHEELZ challenged himself to perform stunts whose difficulty levels were up by several notches. In 2005, he perfected a mid-air 180-degree turn and a year later, he landed a wheelchair back flip. In 2010, he upped the intensity with a double backflip.

Aaron "WHEELZ" Fotheringham was not the only contestant who came with an exceptional talent. Verge Aero earned a golden buzzer too with their drone light show.

AGT: Extreme airs every Sunday on NBC at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

