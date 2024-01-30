AGT: Fantasy League: Howie Mandel steals Kodi Lee from Team Simon by hitting the Golden Buzzer

Kodi Lee made it to the finals of AGT: Fantasy League after receiving the Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel in semi-finals 1, episode 5, released on January 29. The 27-year-old California native, who is legally blind and autistic, first rose to fame for being the winner of America’s Got Talent season 14.

Following his victory, the singer and pianist returned to the franchise’s All-Stars version where he finished as a finalist. Kodi then joined the AGT: Fantasy League as a part of Simon’s dream team but during episode 5 he was stolen by judge Howie, who hit the Golden Buzzer on his performance.

Just like the Qualifier round, Kodi Lee decided to render an original song in semi-finals 1, titled Journey of You and I.

Kodi Lee dedicates his AGT: Fantasy League performance to his mother

the emotional track was dedicated to his mother who was seen in the background wiping away her tears. The lyrics of the emotional number had the judges melting. Mentor Simon praised the contestant for performing his own material not once but twice in a row. Referring to the emotional lyrics of the song, Heidi called the act a “beautiful love letter.”

The rest of the panel was mesmerized by Kodi’s vocals as he sang:

“I fall but you catch me every time/ You lead me to new heights/ This love will never die/ This song is for you/ The journey of you and I.”

Before the performances began, host Terry announced that Howie and Mel B had control over the Golden Buzzer in semi-finals 1 and the former used his chance to make Kodi an ex-member of Simon’s dream team.

After entering the finals, Kodi took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards his mom. He wrote,

“Tonight I sang ‘Journey of You and I’ on AGT: Fantasy League. This song is a dedication to my mom, for always being there for me throughout my life. Her selfless devotion has made me who I am today. Thank you mom, I couldn’t have done any of this without you.”

He also thanked Howie Mandel for buzzing him into the finals of the competition series:

“Thank you Howie Mandel for the Golden Buzzer - it means the world to me! And thank you to everyone who is supporting their children’s dreams - you all rock! Heck yeah!”

Previously, after his Qualifier performance, Howie had noted the audience would blindly choose him as one of the five acts advancing owing to his original material. Meanwhile, Simon had called him a “true artist.”

For those unaware, this isn’t the first time Kodi Lee has been buzzed into the finale. During his audition round in AGT season 14, he sang Donny Hathaway’s A Song For You. He didn’t only garner a standing ovation from all four judges and the audiences but Gabrielle Union, pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending him straight to the live shows.

Who else made it to the finals on AGT: Fantasy League Semi-Finals 1?

The first semi-final round featured 10 performances by Kristy Sellars, Loren Allred, Aidan Bryant, Enkh-Erdene, Ana DeGuzman, Vardanyan Brothers, Ghetto Kids, Kodi Lee, and Pack Drumline. At the end of episode 5, host Terry Crews announced that Aidan Bryant, Kodi Lee, and Pack Drumline were the final three acts advancing to the finals of AGT: Fantasy League.

The winner of the competition series will earn a cash prize of $250,000. The semi-finals 2 is set to be released on February 5, followed by AGT: Fantasy League grand finale on February 19.