How many episodes will be there in AGT: Fantasy League? Complete release schedule

AGT: Fantasy League has introduced an innovative format to the world of talent competitions. This nine-episode series pairs contestants with mentor judges who guide their team members through each phase while also competing to be crowned the first AGT Fantasy League champion.

Over the initial four-episode run on NBC airing Monday nights, viewers have witnessed not only singing, dancing, comedy, and more but also strategy and teamwork coming into play. With both a grand prize for the winning act as well as bragging rights for their mentor, there are multiple layers of incentives and goals at stake each week.

As the AGT: Fantasy League progresses, the judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, and Mel B, strive to lead their contestants to victory while putting their coaching skills on display. It will be exciting to see how the relationships between mentors and team members continue to evolve and how that impacts the evolving game.

AGT: Fantasy League episodes schedule: Countdown to the Finals

Qualifiers

The AGT: Fantasy League kicked off with its Qualifiers, where contestants from each judge's team performed to secure their place in the Semi-Finals.

The series premiered on January 1, 2024, where Mel B used her Golden Buzzer for the roller skating siblings Billy and Emily England, directly advancing them to the Finals. Acts advancing to the Semi-Finals included V.Unbeatable, Shadow Ace, Kseniya Simonova, Kristy Sellars from Team Howie, and Kodi Lee from Team Simon.

Aired on January 8, 2024, the second episode saw Howie Mandel using his Golden Buzzer for the Ramadhani Brothers, stealing them from Heidi's team. The acts moving to the semi-finals were the Vardanyan Brothers, Sheldon Riley from Team Mel, Grace Good from Team Heidi, Adrian Stoica & Hurricane from Team Simon, and Preacher Lawson from Team Howie.

In Qualifiers 3, which aired on January 15, 2024, Heidi Klum became the first judge to use the Golden Buzzer on her own act, sending Sofie Dossi straight to the Finals. Acts advancing to the Semi-Finals included Chapel Hart, Loren Allred, The Pack Drumline from Team Simon, and Enkh-Erdene, Yu Hojin from Team Heidi.

The latest episode, AGT: Fantasy League Qualifiers 4, aired on January 22, 2024, saw Simon Cowell using his Golden Buzzer for the gospel group Sainted, ensuring their spot in the Finals. The acts moving forward to the Semi-Finals were Musa Motha, Ghetto Kids, Anna DeGuzman from Team Howie, Aidan Bryant, and Darci Lynne from Team Heidi.

AGT: Fantasy League Qualifiers have set a high bar for the competition, with each act bringing their best to the stage. The strategic use of the Golden Buzzer by the judges added an extra layer of excitement, reshaping the teams and altering the course of the competition.

Semi-finals

The semi-finals are where the competition really heats up. Acts that have proven themselves in the Qualifiers must now elevate their performances to secure a spot in the Finals.

The Semi Finals 1, episode 6, is scheduled for January 29, 2024. The acts that advanced from the qualifiers will face off in the first round of the Semi-Finals. Expectations are high, and the acts will need to bring something extraordinary to the stage to impress the judges and the audience.

The Semi Finals 2, episode 7 will air on February 5, 2024. The competition continues as the remaining acts from the Qualifiers take the stage, each aiming to deliver a performance that will earn them a place in the Finals.

Scheduled for February 12, 2024, Semi Finals 3, episode 8, will mark the last chance for the acts to secure their spot in the Finals. The pressure is on, and the acts must give it their all to make it to the final stage of the competition.

Finals

The Finals are the culmination of weeks of intense competition. The acts that have made it this far are the best of the best, and they will compete for the title of AGT: Fantasy League Champion.

The top acts from the Semi-Finals will perform in the grand finale, which is scheduled for February 19, 2024. This is their last chance to impress the judges and the audience. The stakes are higher than ever, as the winning act not only claims the title and the $250,000 cash prize but also secures the first coach's win in AGT history for their mentor.

Final thoughts

AGT: Fantasy League continues to captivate, blending talent with strategic mentorship. As Semi Finals 1 approaches on January 29, 2024, viewers eagerly await the next chapter in this intense competition, where every performance can tip the scales and every decision counts.