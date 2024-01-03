Who are the judges of AGT: Fantasy League? Details explored

Premiering on January 1, 2024, AGT: Fantasy League is a spinoff where judges lead drafted teams from the AGT universe, competing against each other.

The panel of judges for America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League comprises Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B. Notably, Sofia Vergara will not participate in judging this spinoff.

Bringing extensive experience to the table, Mel B has a seasoned history as a judge, having presided over the panels in Seasons 8 through 13 of AGT and Season 1 of AGT: The Champions.

Her familiarity with the intricacies of the franchise adds depth to her role in the upcoming America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.

Everything You Need to Know about AGT: Fantasy League

The AGT: Fantasy League adds an intriguing twist as judges take on the role of mentors, guiding acts through the competition with the goal of crowning a Fantasy League champion from their team.

Returning as the host is Terry Crews. During the AGT Season 18 finale, fan-favorite acts suggested by fans were considered for the Fantasy League. Out of 40 acts in the draft pool, each judge handpicked 10 to form their dream team.

The iconic Golden Buzzer remains in play, allowing judges to propel acts directly to the final round. Judges can use their Golden Buzzer for their own team or strategically steal an act from a fellow judge.

Why is Sofia Vergara Not a Part of AGT: Fantasy League

In a November 2023 interview with People, Vergara shared insight into what she described as a challenging and noteworthy year:

"I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long. I’ve seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year.”

After a seven-year marriage, actress Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, decided to part ways during the summer.

In a joint statement provided to Page Six on July 17, 2023, the couple expressed their difficult decision to divorce. Emphasizing their mutual love and care for each other, they requested privacy as they navigated the new phase of their life.

Vergara is not involved in the new spinoff of AGT: Fantasy League, as she will be a part of Griselda. There, she portrays the infamous Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco, who dominated the Miami underworld in the 1980s.

Vergara, enthusiastic about the upcoming series, mentioned to People her anticipation for the show and outlined plans for a press tour in early 2024. She said:

"I start the world press tour right after New Year’s (Eve), so I’m ready for that. It’s going to be exciting".

Mel B's return to America's Got Talent

In a December 2023 interview with Glamour, Mel B expressed her excitement about rejoining the AGT family, emphasizing her love for being part of the show:

"I did seven years and then in 2019, I came back to the UK because Spice Girls was going on tour, and I never went back. I set up home here with my kids and put them in school in my hometown, Leeds.

"So when I got asked to be back, it just so happened I had a break in my crazy, hectic schedule. I was like, Oh my God, this is perfect timing.”

The returning participants face a unique challenge as they compete among the elite of the elite. AGT: Fantasy League diverges from the usual tongue-in-cheek or goofy performances.

In AGT: Fantasy League, the four judges assemble their teams and engage in friendly competition, with the added twist of being able to steal acts from one another.

Tune in to watch the premiere and future eipsodes of AGT: Fantasy League on January 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.