AGT: Fantasy League latest results - Who is advancing from Qualifiers 3?

On January 15, 2023, AGT: Fantasy League resumed on NBC with a third round of 10 performances in Qualifiers 3. Following the tabulation of audience votes by the end of the episode, Terry declared that Pack Drumline, Enkh-Erdene, Yu Hojin, Chapel Hart, and Loren Allred were the five acts moving on to the semi-finals.

As a result, Judge Simon now has five, Mel B has three, Heidi has four, and Howie has six of the acts that were previously scheduled to advance in the competition. Returning to AGT: Fantasy League as a judge, Mel B will feature alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, guiding top-tier AGT artists through the season to the finish line.

Terry Crews is back to reprise his role as the host of the FOX show. After eight weeks of programming, the judges' Dream Teams of 10 will be whittled down to just one, who will win the $250,000 cash prize.

Additionally, the winner's mentor will receive the first coach's award in AGT history. Ten artists compete in the four qualifiers; five move on to the next round based on audience vote, while one act wins the Golden Buzzer for the week.

What happened in AGT: Fantasy League Qualifiers 3?

The third qualifying round of AGT: Fantasy League, which premiered on Monday, January 15, 2023, featured brand-new performances by Junior New System from Team Mel, Enkh-Erdene, Sofie Dossi, and Yu Hojin from Team Heidi, Fritzy Rosmerian, Geneviève Côté, and Ichikawa Koicuchi from Team Howie, and Chapel Hart, Loren Allred, and The Pack Drumline from Team Simon.

Mel's Dream Team opened the evening on AGT: Fantasy League with the men-dancing-in-heels group Junior New System, which was her only act of the evening. Being a major admirer of their work, Mel made them one of her first selections in the draft and suggested that they remix their selected song.

The trio Chapel Hart, who sang country music and won a Golden Buzzer for their group, set the ball rolling for Simon. They had formerly gone on to become finalists in season 17. When they encountered problems with their original song, American Pride, during the finals of their first season, they were taken aback when Simon suggested they give it another go.

Mel remarked on their energy and the evidence of how much they desire to perform well during a standing ovation on AGT: Fantasy League. Howie praised them for reprising the same song, referring to it as "an anthem." The act became a particular favorite of Heidi. Simon said they nailed it, and their performance was about redemption.

Like Chapel Hart, Simon's next squad, the Pack Drumline, felt confident that he was the ideal coach for them to take back to the tournament. By the end of their performance, Howie agreed with Simon that they were a group capable of creating a 'Super Bowl moment' through their performance. Howie also said that he believed they performed better than ever.

Heidi's Dream Team then made it onto the stage of AGT: Fantasy League with vocalist Enkh-Erdene, the winner of Mongolia's Got Talent. Next to follow was Team Heidi artist Sofie Dossi, who Mel described as "contrition on steroids." She was just 14 years old when she debuted on AGT season 11 and was selected as a finalist.

Next to perform was Yu Hojin, Heidi's magician from season 17 of AGT, to whom Simon had initially said no at his first audition before moving on to the next round.

The night's final performer on AGT: Fantasy League was Loren Allred of Team Simon, a Brooklyn-born singer who qualified as a finalist for the 15th season of Britain's Got Talent. Simon suggested she perform a brand-new rendition of his favorite song, Never Enough.