Where to watch America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League episode 4? Streaming platforms explored

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League will premiere episode 4 on Monday, January 22, 2024, exclusively on NBC. The America’s Got Talent spin-off show hosted by Terry Crews brings back judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B, who’re drafting their dream of past contestants each passing week.

For the first time in the history of the franchise’s history, the judges select teams from a pool of acts voted by America and thereby provide them with mentorship throughout the competition. The judges will not only compete against each other but also have the option of stealing their favorite acts from other teams.

What’s to note is that the Golden Buzzer can directly send a participant to the finale. Each week a set of 10 AGT alums take the main stage, of which five make it to the next round based on audience vote. The champion of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League will take home a grand prize of $250,000.

Last week, Sofie Dossi won the Golden Buzzer, thereby securing a spot in the grand finale. Episode 4 will feature the last 10 acts out of the 40 participating in the spin-off show, which will also conclude the audition rounds.

For those unaware, America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League consists of eight two-hour-long episodes for three rounds: auditions, semi-finals, and finals.

Fans can watch America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League episode 4 on Peacock

AGT: Fantasy League episode 4 will air on Monday, January 22, 2024, via NBC at 8 pm ET. The new episodes of the show are available to stream on Peacock, the following day of its original release.

Those without an active NBC connection can watch the show on a plethora of streaming platforms, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Just like the previous episodes, Superfan will vote for five acts and one Golden Buzzer. The audition round will be followed by two-day semi-final rounds of two-hour episodes that will be released on January 29, 2024, and February 5, 2024, respectively.

Who qualified on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League episode 3?

The third qualifying round of AGT: Fantasy League, which premiered on Monday, January 15, 2023, featured brand-new performances by Junior New System from Team Mel, Enkh-Erdene, Sofie Dossi, and Yu Hojin from Team Heidi, Fritzy Rosmerian, Geneviève Côté, and Ichikawa Koicuchi from Team Howie, and Chapel Hart, Loren Allred, and The Pack Drumline from Team Simon.

By the end of the episode, host Terry declared that Pack Drumline, Enkh-Erdene, Yu Hojin, Chapel Hart, and Loren Allred were the five acts moving on to the semi-finals, with Sofie Dossi winning the Golden Buzzer.

What to expect from America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League episode 4?

AGT: Fantasy League week 4 lineup includes Aidan Bryant, Travis Japan, Cillian O’Connor, Brian Justin Crum, Ghetto Kids, Anna DeGuzman, Sainted, Darci Lynne, The Clairvoyants, and Musa Motha.

The finale episode of AGT: Fantasy League will air on February 12, 2024, and the grand finale will be released on February 19, 2024. Like auditions, at the end of each two-hour episode, Superfan Votes will decide which contestant is worthy of winning the victory trophy.

AGT: Fantasy League releases new episodes weekly every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC, also available the next day on Peacock.