AGT: Fantasy League Week 4- Lineup, release date, and more

AGT: Fantasy League, an America's Got Talent spinoff, premiered back on Monday, January 1, 2024, on NBC. The competition series is off to a great start and is now heading towards the last week of auditions. Similar to other spinoffs such as AGT: All-Stars, AGT: Fantasy League is also different from AGT itself.

Following an identical theme of hunting talent, new rules are introduced. This time, judges will be competing with each other while mentoring their chosen contestants. They also have the option to steal their favorite acts from one another. Additionally, the Golden Buzzer can send a participant directly to the finals.

Previous AGT judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Cruise have returned for Fantasy League alongside Mel B. During an interview with Extra, she explained why she chose to join America's Got Talent again:

“We’ve never really been apart. We’re always kind of texting each other and sending silly photos and stuff. But to be back with everybody, that’s been quite surreal.”

AGT: Fantasy League week 4 lineup includes Aidan Bryant, Travis Japan, Cillian O’Connor, Brian Justin Crum, Ghetto Kids, Anna DeGuzman, Sainted, Darci Lynne, The Clairvoyants, and Musa Motha. Their acts will be available to stream on Peacock after episode 4 airs on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 8/7c on NBC.

AGT: Fantasy League Week 4 Lineup

As the usual AGT format has been switched up, fans are excited to see who performs well in the upcoming episodes. Now that judges are equally participating in the game alongside being mentors for their team members, this twist has made AGT: Fantasy League even more interesting.

Here are the dream teams of each judge on the Fantasy League Week 4. Out of 10 acts, each judge has selected the participants they wish to join their team:

Team Simon Team Howie Team Mel B. Team Heidi Cillian O’Connor Magician on Britain’s Got Talent S16 From Mornington, Ireland Anna DeGuzman Magician on AGT S18 From Bergenfield, NJ Travis Japan Boyband on AGT S17 From Tokyo, Japan Aidan Bryant Aerialist on AGT S16, AGT: All-Stars From Prince George, VA Sainted Choir on AGT S18 From Charlotte, NC Brian Justin Crum Singer on AGT S11, AGT: The Champions From Los Angeles, CA Darci Lynne Ventriloquist/Musician on AGT S12, AGT: The Champions From Oklahoma City, OK Musa Motha Dancer on Britain’s Got Talent S16 Sebokeng, From South Africa Ghetto Kids Dance Group on Britain’s Got Talent S16 From Kampala, Uganda The Clairvoyants Mentalists on AGT S11, AGT: The Champions From Vienna, Austria

To win the grand prize of $250,000, each participant has to give their best, as all competitors have the experience of being on America's Got Talent before. AGT: Fantasy League consists of eight two-hour-long episodes for three rounds: auditions, semi-finals, and finals.

The last 10 acts out of the 40 will conclude the auditions in episode 4, along with Superfan votes for five acts and one Golden Buzzer. Moving forward with the semi-finals, two episodes will air on January 29, 2024, and February 5, 2024, respectively.

Similar to auditions, at the end of each two-hour episode, Superfan Votes will decide which contestant is worthy of competing in the finals. The audience will be able to give their votes, as will the viewers. Through Superfan Votes it is ensured that the competition remains fair.

The finale episode of AGT: Fantasy League will air on February 12, 2024, and the grand finale will be released on February 19, 2024. After the result announcement, the judge will be crowned, and the winning act will be awarded with a grand prize.

The spinoff America's Got Talent series has hooked viewers with its captivating format. Fans are excited to see their favorite contestants back on the show. Episode 4 will also be available to watch on streaming platforms such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. All new episodes will air every Monday on NBC at 8/7c.