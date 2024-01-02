AGT: Fantasy League Latest Results: Who is advancing to the semifinals?

The new competition has officially begun with the AGT: Fantasy League premiere, alongside 40 acts competing to win a $250,000 grand prize.

As auditions begin, fans will notice a slight shift in the show's rules. Mel B., Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel have become more involved in the competition. Throughout the season, they'll act as mentors to their very own Dream Team, a roster of ten acts each that they've assembled themselves.

The Judges will assist their acts at every stage of the show, which will span eight weeks and include Auditions, Semi-Finals, and the Finals.

In the course of the current audition stage, ten acts will take the stage weekly for a period of four weeks, with just five performers progressing into the semi-finals by the end of their two-hour episodes. As they progress, the coveted Golden Buzzer or Superfan Votes will determine their fate.

AGT: Fantasy League results and the acts advancing to the Semi-Finals

After the initial Audition round of AGT, the following five Acts advanced to the Semi-Finals:

Kristy Sellars

Kodi Lee

Shadow Ace

V. Unbeatable

Kseniya Simonova

Billy and Emily secured a Golden Buzzer, propelling them directly to the Finals. Sadly, Hans, Jon Dorenbos, Maria Seiren, and Tape Face were unable to make the final list and were eliminated. Details about the semifinalists' performances are given below.

Kodi Lee

Kodi Lee took the stage with an original song, showing how he could make just as much of a sensation with his own creation as he performed with a cover.

Lee was overjoyed by the audience's applause. Mel B chimed in, saying that she would've pressed it for him if she still had her Golden Buzzer (which she had used earlier that night on another act stolen by Simon).

Kristy Sellars

Sellars, who finished second on AGT 17, returned to the stage with a high-flying pole dance routine to reprise her mesmerizing storytelling style.

Simon Cowell could be less of a fan of pole dancing acts, but Sellars' daring performance blew him away. It essentially transformed her into Indiana Jones on a treasure hunt.

Kseniya Simonova

Kseniya appeared on AGT in 2019 after winning Ukraine's Got Talent in 2014. Following her audition round, she received the golden buzzer from host Terry Crews and advanced to the finals. Her final number was 'Love Always Wins.' Simon Cowell described her performance as "one of the most beautiful acts in the history of Got Talent."

Simonova's sentimental sand art act, inspired by the performer's love for her son, was a highlight of the evening.

Shadow Ace

Everyone knew things would be wild when Shadow Ace brought Howie Mandel onto the AGT: Fantasy League stage for his act.

Shadow Ace sought the help of his mentor, Mandel, for his unique shadow puppet act set to hits such as Nelly's Hot in Here and Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles.

V. Unbeatable

V. Unbeatable wowed the judges on AGT: Fantasy League. The Mumbai-based group impressed the audience with their captivating dancing skills.

And the show's fans believe the group deserved a Golden Buzzer.

Billy and Emily

Eve though the incredible brother-sister skating duo was originally a member of Cowell's Dream Team, Mel B. was so impressed that she gave them her Golden Buzzer. This decision meant she snatched them from Cowell and added them to her roster.