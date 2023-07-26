How many times has Simon Cowell pressed the Golden Buzzer on AGT? Details explored

The show, America's Got Talent, is in its 18th season now and has released eight episodes so far, all of which have been well-received by fans. The next episode of AGT season 18 with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara will air on August 1, 2023. Entrepreneur, television personality, and record executive, Simon Cowell, first joined the show AGT back in 2011.

Over the years, Simon has used the Golden Buzzer number of times. Golden Buzzers are given to the judges at the time of auditions; if any act receives one, they will directly participate in the live show. The buzzer will not only take the act to the next level in the competition, but it will also eliminate the influence of other judges.

The Golden Buzzer can only be used once by each judge per season. Here is the full history of Simon Cowell using the Golden Buzzer during the contests.

Over the years, AGT Judge Simon Cowell used the Golden Buzzer on these acts

1) Calysta Bevier

On season 11 of AGT, Calysta Bevier, a cancer survivor, sang a song called Fight Song. The song was recorded by American singer, songwriter and author, Rachel Platten. Simon used his first Golden Buzzer during Calysta's audition and she competed until the semi-finals. Her next appearance was on America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023, where Simon shared:

"I wish I could have showed you this film when we first met and then what's gonna happen to you in a few years time. You're gonna come back on an All-Stars, and you're gonna be healthy and you're gonna be brilliant. And you're gonna be a great songwriter. All of those things."

2) Mandy Harvey

Mandy Harvey appeared during the 12th season of AGT. She is a deaf singer and during her audition, she sang Colbie Caillat's song Try. Simon gave her a golden buzzer and came onto the stage after her performance. He said:

“That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen and heard.”

A fourth-place finish was achieved by Mandy Harvey in season 12.

3) Michael Ketterer

In season 13, Michael Ketterer appeared on AGT, where his singing performance made the judges emotional several times. Michael Ketterer is a pediatric mental health nurse and a father of six children, of which one is biological and five are adopted. On the 13th season of the show, he won the Golden Buzzer and achieved fifth place.

4) Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Tyler Butler-Figueroa, who was 11 years old at the time, appeared on AGT season 14. As a violinist, Tyler Butler-Figueroa went to the next level using Simon's Golden Buzzer and continued to be on the show until its finale. The song Stronger by singer, songwriter, author, and television personality Kelly Clarkson was the song he chose for his audition.

5) WAFFLE Dance Crew

During season 15 of AGT, WAFFLE Dance Crew received the Golden Buzzer from Simon. Simon shared the following with the group at that time:

“Something about your energy from the second you came on — and your determination — is everything. Favorite audition so far.”

Crew members competed on the show until the semifinals, but were eliminated.

6) Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski

During season 16 of AGT, Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski won Simon's Golden Buzzer. She was diagnosed with cancer during that time, and she passed away on February 19, 2022. When Jane Kristen Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, received the golden buzzer, she performed the song It's Ok. Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski mentioned the following during her audition:

“It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that’ve happened to me.”

7) Sara James

Sara James won Simon's Golden Buzzer for her performance of Lovely by Billie Eilish during season 17 of the show. During her appearance on AGT, she competed in the finals and won seventh place. She had also performed Kate Bush's song Running Up That Hill, which received a standing ovation from Simon, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara.

8) Putri Ariani

During AGT season 18, Putri Ariani won the Simon's Golden Buzzer. Putri Ariani is a seventeen-year-old blind singer. The two songs she performed were Loneliness and Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word. Simon Cowell revealed:

“There was something about her, even before she started to sing. I just — I had a feeling. And I’ve done this a long time. Sometimes you get that feeling.”

Fans can watch AGT season 18 episode 9 on NBC on August 1, 2023.